Did you read the Wonkette piece this week about Hot Johnny McEntee, the stupid fascist (pretty) idiot who was in charge of loyalty tests in the Trump administration toward the end there, and who through his incompetence helped make the January 6 attacks happen? That was in an excerpt from the new book from Jonathan Karl called Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show , and now Axios has a new excerpt for us to look at. (You should absolutely read that one, and the Wonkette piece about it, if you have not yet. They are worth it.)

And now we have a new one!

This one is much shorter, because it's just horrifying quotes from the interview Karl did with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago this year. This is all about whether it bothered him that the rabid pigs who terrorized the Capitol for him were screaming "Hang Mike Pence!" Spoiler, it did not. (As we know, Trump didn't reach out to Pence that day. Pence's team finally let the White House know Pence was OK, as if it even mattered.)

Jonathan Karl: "Were you worried about him during that siege? Were you worried about his safety?"



Trump: "No, I thought he was well-protected, and I had heard that he was in good shape. No. Because I had heard he was in very good shape. But, but, no, I think — "

Nah it was fine.

Karl: "Because you heard those chants — that was terrible. I mean — "



Trump: "He could have — well, the people were very angry."

Haven't you ever been ANGRY, Jonathan? And did you not in those anger moments yell "Hang Mike Pence"? WELL DID YOU NOT?

Karl: "They were saying 'hang Mike Pence.'"

Literally saying "hang mike Pence, dude."

Trump: "Because it's common sense, Jon. It's common sense that you're supposed to protect. How can you — if you know a vote is fraudulent, right? — how can you pass on a fraudulent vote to Congress? How can you do that? And I'm telling you: 50/50, it's right down the middle for the top constitutional scholars when I speak to them. Anybody I spoke to — almost all of them at least pretty much agree, and some very much agree with me — because he's passing on a vote that he knows is fraudulent. How can you pass a vote that you know is fraudulent? Now, when I spoke to him, I really talked about all of the fraudulent things that happened during the election. I didn't talk about the main point, which is the legislatures did not approve — five states. The legislatures did not approve all of those changes that made the difference between a very easy win for me in the states, or a loss that was very close, because the losses were all very close.

It's just common sense, JON. How could Mike Pence betray Trump by refusing to overthrow American democracy for him? How could he do that? Either half or actually all of the constitutional scholars Trump has talked to agree with him. How could Mike Pence do that to him? Babble babble babble babble babble.

This has been a blog post about Donald Trump being totally fine with his smelly pig terrorists screaming "Hang Mike Pence" at the Capitol on January 6.

Could somebody please indict the motherfucker already?

