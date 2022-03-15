He just can't stop himself. He's not part of the action, but Donald Trump seems to really need Vladimir Putin to know that he's in the bleachers, wearing Putin's letterman jacket. So that's how we get Trump on Judge Boxwine's radio show explaining how Putin's brutal murderous invasion of Ukraine is, in his eyes, literally coming from Russia, with "love."



Yes, "love."

“They wanted to rebuild the Soviet Union," he continued. "That’s what this is all about to a large extent. And then you say, what’s the purpose of this? They had a country. You could see it was a country where there was a lot of love and we’re doing it because, you know, somebody wants to make his country larger or he wants to put it back the way it was when actually it didn’t work very well.”

Obviously there's a lot of babbling there. There always is when Trump chooses to talk. (For example, when will the war end, mister Trump? WINDMILLS! WINDMILLS KILLING BIRDS! BIRDS KILLING WINDMILLS!)

But there was just a lot of love and they were doing it because of there was so much love that Putin wanted to make his country larger or he just wants to put it back together again, the way it was before it collapsed at the end of the Cold War. (That part is correct. Once in a while, Trump, through the fog of his brain, stumbles on something that is generally correct. Of course, this being Trump, you sense that he is sympathetic to Putin's goal to put Dumpty back together again.)

Trump also spent some time during the interview whining that Joe Biden doesn't brag about how big all our bombs are near enough. Because in the eyes of a man like Trump, you sound powerful if you brag about how big your bombs are.

"Biden keeps talking about [Russia] as a nuclear power," Trump said. "He should be saying we're a nuclear power and we should not play games with it. He'll say, we can't do this, we can't do that while they are a nuclear power. Well, we're a nuclear power too. In fact, I rebuilt our entire nuclear arsenal."

Loser didn't do dick.

Of course, when Joe Biden talks about Russia's nuclear arsenal, all smart people know he's talking about that in the context of how we are the other great nuclear power, and that he's alluding to the doctrine of "mutually assured destruction," which has been a thing for pretty much Donald Trump's entire life.

But he just really needs to hear Biden talk about how big those bombs are. And he needs Putin to know he loves him, and that he sees how much love Putin is murdering Ukraine with, just like he saw all the love of the people who came to his speech before they went down the street to attack the Capitol to help him overturn the 2020 election.

It's weird when Trump says the word "love." He just doesn't use it like humans use it.

