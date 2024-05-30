The jurors are deliberating for their second day in the Trump criminal trial in Manhattan. We don’t know what’s taking so long, we just hope they’re getting it right. While we wait, Trump and the MAGA faithful are outside the trial, on TV or in their giant threadbare underpants in bed — that’d be Trump — lying about it. Jesse Watters is on Fox News saying the jurors are “DEI,” and that paying Stormy Daniels off was “common sense.” Trump’s spox Karoline Leavitt is on Jesse’s show, threatening revenge on all those who dare to oppose Dear Leader. Judge Wine Breath is on Fox news lying and saying Trump never was informed of the charges against him. One of the sun-damaged Newsmax idiots wants Judge Juan Merchan tried for treason.

Trump himself, he’s screaming and lying about it while watching TV. And that’s how he got very, very angry at Fox News’s Shannon Bream last night, for stating an objective fact right in his lawyer Alina Habba’s face.

Here’s that Truth Social whine:

“I never knew Shannon Bream was so ‘naïve.’

You know he typed it because of the illiterate quotation marks.

“In her interview with my Representative, Alina Habba,

And the illiterate capital letters.

“Shannon just suggested that Crooked Joe Biden was not involved in my Show Trial.

He isn’t, unless you’re paranoid like Trump and you spend all your waking hours scared Biden is going to come around a corner and laugh at you to your face.

“HOW STUPID! Not only is he involved, he is virtually leading it, and all of the other Trials as well – Meaning, his people, because he’s not mentally sharp enough to lead anything!

Oh OK.

“Just take a look at the DOJ/White House Thugs involved, and everything else. Biden is incompetent, and feels that Weaponization is the only way he can win. “He’s counting on the Shannon Breams of the World to get him there. Bad day for Shannon!”

Bad day!

Trump was so mad at Bream he babbled out this incoherent armpit fart of an insult a bit later: “Neil Cavuto and Shannon Bream should team up and do a Show together. The Ratings wouldn’t be good, because they’re anti-MAGA, but it’s not all about the Ratings!” Not his best effort.

As for the actual exchange between Bream and Habba, it was funny. Habba, who simply refuses to fake smart on her client’s behalf, was just appalled that Bream wouldn’t go along with her client’s delusional conspiracy theories about Joe Biden directing all the cases against him. She was really offended when Bream noted simply that this is a New York state case, and that the DOJ had passed on the case (Trump’s DOJ, it should be noted).

Watch Habba lose it:

HABBA: This is, exactly, a Biden show, because he’s got to distract the American people. Listen … BREAM: But the Biden administration’s not responsible for this trial. HABBA: How can you say the Biden administration is not responsible for this trial! BREAM: It’s a state trial. It’s Alvin Bragg. Whether you think there is a political motive for him, it’s not connected to the DOJ. I mean, the feds passed on these election charges.

This is where Habba started sputtering incoherent words about how Bream should “look at how many logs they have” of Letitia James and “Fanny” Willis going to the White House. (She mispronounces “Fani” — it’s pronounced like Ani DiFranco — we are guessing because MAGA racists like to performatively mispronounce non-white people’s names.) She demanded that you “tell me that this is not a Biden trial” after the babble statement about the “logs.”

Bream was like, um, OK, but anyway, the feds passed on the case.

HABBA: Yeah, the feds passed on this case. Also, [former Manhattan DA] Cy Vance passed on this case years ago and Bragg passed on this case. You know when it came back? When he decided to run for office.

Trump decided to run for office literally the second he lost the 2020 election. Indeed, he declared his run for the presidency so early precisely so he could scream “ELECTION INTERFERENCE!111!!!” at all the indictments coming in.

Anybody who isn’t huffing under-sink chemicals can see this.

That didn’t work, so Habba tried to assert that Joe Biden was involved because Robert De Niro showed up outside the trial this week. Which still didn’t prove her case. The point is that Alina Habba is an incredibly stupid woman and a worse lawyer, and we hope she serves Trump for all the rest of his days.

He deserves her.

