What if we told you that Donald Trump's fundraising on behalf of Republican candidates was actually a part of an attempt to line his own pockets? Would you faint dead away?

Well, no, you'd probably say that you read yesterday's Trump grift listicle , and you're not a bit surprised. Scamming the rubes is kind of Trump's thing . But this bit of fuckery, flagged by Politico's Sam Stein, is delightful for its sheer chutzpah.

GRIFT LISTICLE! So Much Grifting, And Yet Trump Is Still Not Tired Of Grifting

The setup is a fundraising email from win.donaldjtrump.com featuring a banner of the former president and Arizona Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters. Masters's fashy tendencies, as well as his habit of chilling with Nazis, does not merit a mention. Instead the recipient is exhorted to send cash NOW because "We will not win and restore our Republican Majority in the Senate without the support of every single Patriot, and that includes YOU."

"President Trump knows just how important it is that we WIN Arizona. When he reviews the donor list later with the names of Patriots who stepped up, will your name be on it?" he adds later, after some graphics and font fuckery that could burn your retinas.

Now, a normal person who was stupid enough to get on Donald Trump's email list (as in, not for mommyblogging purposes) might read that and assume that this is a fundraiser for Blake Masters.

And it is ... kind of.

Because if you click the embedded link, it will take you here .

It's like an in-kind contribution to your friendly neighborhood ophthalmologist! But if your glasses prescription is up to date, you might actually notice that the box inviting you to "Make this a monthly recurring donation" is already checked. (Wonkette is so servicey that for months after the 2016 election, people were writing to us to help them cancel their recurring Trump donations, which were apparently uncancellable. Why were they writing to Wonkette? Because Trumpers aren't great at reading!)

And you might see that if you check the box agreeing that "President Trump needs YOU to step up! Check this box to claim a 7X-IMPACT!" you're opting in to "Donate an additional $50 automatically on 10/20." Which is tomorrow.

You probably won't notice that tiny little invitation to "(Click here for details or to edit allocation)" — but if you did happen to click on it, you'd get a funny surprise. Because, of your $50, Donald Trump is going to pocket $49.50, leaving just fifty cents for that weird cyborg Blake Masters.

So Masters's take here is exactly 1 percent, leaving 99 percent of the money you're supposedly sending to "win and restore our Republican Majority in the Senate" for Trump himself.

It's a perfect, perfect grift. Ten out of ten, no notes.

And with that we bid you OPEN THREAD!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette takes 100 percent of your donation and gives none of it away, but that's what you signed up for! (Also we have been known to give it some of it away, when we didn't even have to.) Keep us rolling in writers and pixels, if you are able!

Want to just donate once?