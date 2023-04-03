Donald Trump spent the weekend as he usually does, holed up at his compound in Florida fulminating into the ether.

"I have never had so much support and love as I do now against the Radical Left Insurrectionists, Extortionists, Crooked Politicians and Thugs that are destroying our Country," he burped yesterday. "Thank you, we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

I'm not mad. Please don't let them put in the newspaper that I got mad.



But, truth be ... truthed ... he was very mad.

THE RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS HAVE LIED, CHEATED, AND STOLEN IN THEIR MANIACAL OBSESSION TO “GET TRUMP,” BUT NOW THEY’VE GONE TOO FAR, INDICTING A TOTALLY INNOCENT MAN IN AN ACT OF OBSTRUCTION AND BLATANT ELECTION INTERFERENCE. HOW MUCH MORE ARE AMERICAN PATRIOTS EXPECTED TO TAKE???…AND ALL OF THIS WHILE OUR COUNTRY IS GOING TO HELL!

In fact, the former president has inveighed at length against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, calling him a "Soros-backed animal" — a bigotry tritone that naturally resolves into a symphony of slurs. He's even gone so far as to re-post a meme encouraging his supporters to "get out on the streets and peacefully protest" with a picture of soldiers in a boat because "If you do not use your First Amendment to fight communism, they fought and died in vain." Which is not how we remember racial justice protesters being treated during the Trump administration, but, in Trump's defense, his supporters are mostly white.

Trump also complained about the judge assigned to the case, New York Supreme Court Justice Juan M. Merchan.

The Judge “assigned” to my Witch Hunt Case, a “Case” that has NEVER BEEN CHARGED BEFORE, HATES ME. His name is Juan Manuel Marchan [sic], was hand picked by Bragg & the Prosecutors, & is the same person who “railroaded” my 75 year old former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, to take a “plea” deal (Plead GUILTY, even if you are not, 90 DAYS, fight us in Court, 10 years (life!) in jail. He strong armed Allen, which a judge is not allowed to do, & treated my companies, which didn't “plead,” VICIOUSLY. APPEALING!

Shit talking the judge presiding over your criminal trial is a bizarre legal strategy, although as red meat for the rubes, it's probably pretty effective. The former president raised more than $4 million in the 24 hours after his indictment was announced.

Justice Merchan , the son of Colombian immigrants who worked his way through business and law school, taking jobs as a dishwasher and later an auditor at a real estate firm, is unlikely to be fazed. He's described by lawyers in the New York legal community as the consummate jurist, with an even temperament and attention to detail. And this isn't even the first time Trump has mouthed off about the judge, for all the good it did him.

Regarding his actual legal strategy, as differentiated from his PR shenanigans, The Guardian reports that Trump huddled with advisors on Saturday ahead of a planned surrender tomorrow. He will not be handcuffed or subjected to a perp walk, and under New York law, the only way his mugshot is getting out is if he posts it himself. Which he might! Trump is under the impression that it might boost his fundraising to show his supporters the photo — and he's probably right. (Please, oh, please!)

The Guardian 's Hugo Lowell reports that Trump's legal team (such as it is) has prepared to go on the attack against the DA, with Trump himself vowing to "rough 'em up." While the attorneys plan a flurry of motions, including for change of venue — Staten Island, please! — and judicial recusal, as well as a motion to dismiss the charges for failure to state a claim. No matter than no one has actually seen the charges yet. They are bullshit, and Trumpland knows it, and so do his allies in Congress.

“Here we go again — an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump. I’m directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by…” — Kevin McCarthy (@Kevin McCarthy) 1679152023

This week is going to be wild. And also, very, very stupid.

[ Guardian / Guardian ]



