It's now very public information that Fox chairman Rupert Murdoch never believed Donald Trump's fascist Big Lie about that election he obviously lost.

And boy howdy, Trump was awake at three in the morning super-upset about that. Because his brain was not put together very well at the factory, it came out like this:

How does Rupert Murdoch say there was no election fraud when 2000 Mules shows, on government tape, that there were millions of “stuffed ballots,” & Elon Musk released the FBI/Twitter Files, where pollsters say that the silencing of information made a 17% difference in the Vote. Then there was, of course, FBI/Facebook, another big election integrity fraud costing millions of Votes-& this doesn’t even count all of the many other ways they cheated, or the fact that they avoided State Legislatures?

Dinesh said there were mules with stuffed ballots! The pollsters say the Twitter Files changed it 17 percent! And then there was the FBI/Facebook and the avoiding of the State Legislatures!

All of those are words.

Mediaite tried to explain what the hell his brain-addled conspiracy theories meant. Obviously Dinesh D'Souza's movie is a self-debunking piece of shit. We don't understand in what world Matt Taibbi's hot Twitter turds would be capable of moving 17 percent of the vote, especially since they revealed, um, nothing, but Mediaite says it appears to come from some wingnut poll with bullshit questions about "the Biden family" profiting from the "Chinese Communist Party." In other words, paint-huffing material.

Nobody knows what the hell the rest of his missive means.

But of course he woke up this morning and he's been babbling the entire day, about the "Racist District Attorney" Alvin Bragg and "Ron DeSanctus" and thanking the fire department for making his standing-room-only ( nope ) speech at CPAC go off without a hitch.

Also he said Democrats don't want him to get the Republican nomination this time because it's going to be even harder to "Cheat and Rigg" the election this time around.

That's right, "Cheat and Rigg."

OK, that's enough, OPEN THREAD.

