Donald Trump reportedly is very annoyed with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who he believes stole his hilarious scheme to trick desperate migrants onto buses and ship them COD to wherever liberals congregate in large numbers. This is grotesque human trafficking but Trump sounds like a bitter comic who still complains that Robin Williams stole their material.

Former Department of Homeland Security official Miles Taylor revealed to Rolling Stone that Trump had workshopped his human DoorDash routine back in 2019. The intent was to "punish" his political opponents in cities that Democrats controlled.

“He said, ‘I want you to get the worst of the worst’ — criminals, actual ‘murderers,’ and actual ‘rapists’ — who cross the [southern] border, and round them up. He did not want to expel them, which is what you’re supposed to do in those situations,” Taylor says. “He specifically said that he wanted us to put them on buses … to, and I quote, ‘destabilize’ those sanctuary cities.”

Trump had specifically targeted Los Angeles, Portland, Chicago, and New York City. These metropolitan areas are in fact sanctuary cities, which protect undocumented residents from deportation or prosecution, despite federal immigration laws. They aren't lawless anarchist districts, though. Leaders of sanctuary cities believe (correctly) that reducing the threat of deportation and especially family separation would make undocumented residents more willing to report serious crimes and send their kids to school. Republicans probably don't give a damn about the latter but they won't shut up about rising crime in cities.

It pissed off Trump that Democratic leaders in sanctuary cities "defied his authority" so he wanted to deliberately barrage those cities with violent criminals. He never quite accepted or perhaps even understood that he was president of the entire United States.

We can't pretend this is shocking information. Trump threatened to withhold COVID-19 assistance from states with sanctuary city policies. Presidents aren't supposed to extort states during a natural disaster. You'll notice that President Joe Biden didn't demand Ron DeSantis's resignation before approving hurricane assistance. But Trump views power solely as a means to punish his enemies and reward his cronies. He's a straight-up gangster.

Another former Trump official backed up Taylor's account.

“I don’t remember the [former] president mentioning ‘rapists’ and ‘murderers,’ but I do remember him saying we should load buses up with ‘MS-13,’” the source says, referencing the violent gang with roots in Los Angeles and El Salvador.



Trump, the source says, wanted to take MS-13 members “crossing the border and send them to cities like San Francisco [where Nancy Pelosi lives, and also to] … New York.”

MS-13 is a Salvadoran-American street gang. There was no way that Trump had confused them with the ballet-dancing tough guys from West Side Story . He'd claimed that MS-13 was murdering innocent suburbanites outside New York City. He'd vowed in 2017 to "destroy the vile criminal cartel, MS-13, and many other gangs," but in reality, he wanted to seize these violent criminals and unleash them on San Francisco and New York as payback. People voted for this monster — twice! — and would do so again.

On the plans to bus allegedly violent migrants, staff in the White House and DHS generally predicted (or hoped) that the mercurial president, with the extremely limited attention span, would forget about it and move on.

Don't get me started about "mercurial." That's not an accepted synonym for "psychopath."

Unfortunately, Ron DeSantis has mastered object permeance and is a more focused diabolical mastermind. What's worse, though, is it seems there are no Miles Taylors on his staff who hope his mind will wander and he'll forget about his latest evil scheme. Instead, Team DeSantis just cheers him on.

[ Rolling Stone ]

