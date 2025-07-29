Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
36m

I know it's not at all the point, but to me it really shows a person's imperious character referring to employees as "the help." It also reminds me of the pie from the book The Help and I hope the orange buffoon has had a few slices of such. He does love those extra helpings of dessert, after all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
1hEdited

Meanwhile, with the PedoPresident: "There was no missing minute! You're the missing minute! Epstein totally killed himself! STOP TALKING ABOUT MY GOOD FRIEND EPSTEIN!"

𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗻𝗼 "𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝘂𝘁𝗲" 𝗶𝗻 𝗘𝗽𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗶𝗻 𝗷𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼, 𝗴𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝘆𝘀

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/jeffrey-epstein-jail-video-no-missing-minute-government-source-says/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
132 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture