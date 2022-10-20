Stop us if you've heard this one before: Donald Trump is a criminal.

Good night, everyone, closing the Wonkette down early today, we've covered The News!

The latest news is that, according to a judge, Donald Trump signed his name to court documents that included voter fraud lies he knew were lies, "evidence" he knew was not "evidence." Which would mean he lied his pockmarked face off to a judge. This would seem to be an obvious crime, like it seems an obvious crime that Trump personally directed an aide to move his boxes of stolen American state secrets from the basement to his personal quarters at Mar-a-Lago when they were subpoenaed.

PERSONALLY DIRECTED! Good Morning, Donald! Let's Read About The Mar-A-Lago Witness Who's Telling The Feds EVERTHANG

Today is the day Donald Trump goes to prison and never comes back, yes? No, that's not today. It's never today.

US District Court Judge David O. Carter has ruled that four specific emails from idiot coup-plotting Trump lawyer John Eastman should be made public and given to the House January 6 Select Committee, because of how they prove that Eastman and others in Trump's circle undertook a “knowing misrepresentation of voter fraud numbers in Georgia when seeking to overturn the election results in federal court.” Emphasis on knowing . This is evidence of a crime, he is saying.

“The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public,” Carter wrote. “The Court finds that these emails are sufficiently related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States.”

This is the same judge who wrote in March that Trump and his buddies "more likely than not" were guilty of crimes of attempting to criminally obstruct Congress when they tried to block the certification of President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. Moreover, that judge said back then that because Trump's lawyers were doing the criminal scheme with him, they couldn't claim attorney-client privilege to hide their comms from the January 6 Committee, because of the crime-fraud exception.

IN MARCH! Is It Good When A Judge Says A Lawyer And His Client The President Did Crimes? Asking For John Eastman.

As Wonkette explained at the time, Eastman filed to block these emails from the committee in district court in California, because he was apparently too dumb to realize that if he had filed it in DC, where all the rest of the January 6 lawsuits are, and which moves much more slowly, his case might have stayed bogged down for an eternity. The Central District of California? They'll get right to it!

And now here is Judge Carter, continuing to get right to it, saying that oh by the way, these emails contain evidence that Donald Trump literally affixed his big stupid illiterate-looking Sharpie signature to documents submitted to the court, even though he knew what he was signing his name to was a lie. And how does Carter know Trump did that? Because John Eastman blabbed words about it in an email:

In one email, Eastman wrote that Trump signed paperwork for a lawsuit in Georgia on Dec. 1 but has “since been made aware that some of the allegations” in it are “inaccurate.” Eastman then wrote that for Trump to sign new paperwork for that lawsuit “with that knowledge (and incorporation by reference) would not be accurate.”



But, Carter wrote, “Trump and his attorneys ultimately filed the complaint” with the knowingly inaccurate numbers. Carter also wrote that Trump signed a legal document, under oath, attesting to the court in Georgia that the numbers “are true and correct” to the best of his knowledge.

The claim? Oh nothing, just that over 10,000 dead people and felons and unregistered voters had votes counted in Fulton County, Georgia. Basically just batshit white Republican conspiracy theories about voter fraud in majority Black areas, which the illegitimate ex-president of the United States signed his name to and submitted to the court.

First they said it in state court. Then they moved it to federal court, and Eastman was like oh hey, should we keep using these LOL numbers even though we all know they are LOL?

In private correspondence, Trump’s lawyers noted that the then-president had resisted signing documents containing “specific numbers.” On Dec. 31, Eastman emailed other Trump lawyers that the numbers filed in state court were not accurate.



“Although the President signed a verification for [the state court filing] back on Dec. 1, he has since been made aware that some of the allegations (and evidence proffered by the experts) has been inaccurate,” Eastman wrote in an email to colleagues. “For him to sign a new verification with that knowledge (and incorporation by reference) would not be accurate.”

But they went ahead and used those numbers and Trump signed it.

Carter explains that Trump "signed a verification swearing under oath that the incorporated, inaccurate numbers 'are true and correct' or 'believed to be true and correct' to the best of his knowledge and belief." Then he wrote the thing about how therefore this is evidence related to a conspiracy to defraud the United States.

We're sure all the criminal investigators in the Justice Department and in Georgia will be happy to have this information, assuming they didn't already.

And then maybe one day they can send Trump to jail and he never comes back? Our mouths to God's ears.

[ Washington Post / Politico ]

Follow Evan on Twitter right here!

Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?