Donald Trump's criminal trial in the Manhattan Stormy Daniels porn peener case has been set for March 25, 2024, so right when the Republican primary is starting to get serious. We'd say that might help Ron DeSantis, but that's assuming DeSantis doesn't flame out by oh, say, this afternoon.

During a hearing on Tuesday, which Trump beamed into via satellite, Judge Juan Merchan ordered him not to share any of the evidence he gets in the discovery process, lest he be held in contempt. That includes the identities of witnesses.

Asked to opine on the possibility of Trump obeying that order, Michael Cohen was like "LMAOOOOOOO."

The order from the judge caused Trump to whine a whole bunch on his knockoff Twitter platform immediately afterward about his "First Amendment" and "ELECTION INTERFERENCE!" It was pretty sad.

Anyway, Trump doesn't have to appear again in court on that case until January 4 of next year. God knows what hilarious predicament his failed life might be in by then.

A perhaps more imminent "predicament" for Donald Trump is that the Wall Street Journal is reporting this week that Special Counsel Jack Smith is wrapping up BOXES HOAX and might move on to the INDICTMENT HOAX stage of the Mar-a-Lago stolen classified docs investigation. Smith is reportedly "all but finished" gathering testimony and evidence.

WSJ says some of Trump's associates are both "bracing" for the indictment and also getting ready to fundraise off of it. So that sounds about right. We don't know whether an indictment really is imminent or not, but remember that former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb thinks Trump is going to jail so hold fast to the comforting feeling that gives you, if necessary. And remember all the problems Trump has been having with his BOXES HOAX legal team, now that one of the main lawyer guys, Timothy Parlatore, up and quit on him.

Also, we are not sure what this means for the status of Smith's investigation into January 6, but maybe he'll have more time to focus on that one once this BOXES HOAX thing is officially moving through the court system.

Regardless, Trump doesn't seem to be taking this news well, considering the letter he got his lawyers to send to Attorney General Merrick Garland begging him to stop treating Trump so unfairly.

If you haven't seen the letter yet, put down any sharp objects you may be playing with, as we don't want you to hurt yourself because you bowled over laughing.

The letter, which we are guessing Trump dictated himself, even though it was "written" and signed by two "real lawyers," says, in almost total besides salutation and an About Us FAQ:

Unlike President Biden, his son Hunter, and the Biden family, President Trump is being treated unfairly. No President of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been baselessly investigated in such an outrageous and unlawful fashion. We request a meeting at your earliest convenience to discuss the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors.

LMAO can't stop laughing. He's so goddamned fucking stupid. Legal expert Bradley Moss had a different immediate reaction:

“You don’t do this unless you think indictments are imminent.” — Bradley P. Moss (@Bradley P. Moss) 1684890105

God willing and the creek don't rise.

Anyway, we're sure Merrick Garland will get right on it and have a meeting set up ASAP, so he can learn about all the injustices. You betcha.

Let's all just say a prayer that by the time Trump enters that Manhattan courtroom in March of 2024, he's drowning in so many indictments he's gonna get sick of indictments.

He'll still get the Republican nomination, of course. It'll just be the most hilarious landslide re-election of Joe Biden in US history, and then maybe someday Trump can die alone in prison on a day his family didn't visit him, which will probably be all of them.

The end.

[ Wall Street Journal ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.



I would like a BlueSky invite.

I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?