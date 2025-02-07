Donald Trump screamed this onto the internet yesterday morning.

Is Stupid Hitler announcing one of the first big salvos in his war to take down the press that’s been exposing how small his hands and other parts are ever since Spy magazine in the 1980s dubbed him the “short-fingered vulgarian”? Or is he just babbling, kind of like he was when he announced Trump Tower Gaza would be the yoogest whites-only resort in the Middle East? Or both?

Because it’s one thing when he’s just babbling, his dark, lonely and incorrectly wired brain putting together misspelled and all caps words he sees in his fever dreams when he falls asleep with his hands down his pants during “Fox & Friends.”

It’s another when he’s got lawless, unprofessional hack fascists and Nazis at the ready to take his bowel movement proclamations as Dear Leader’s orders.

It could be either. Best to stay aware of it, even as we mock the shit out of the loser.

Did you know Politico was on the take for $8 mil to make sexy stories about Democrats? And if so, are you wondering when they’re going to do their part of the deal? And you might be wondering, wait. Are you talking about the same Politico whose parent company CEO asked people to prayer circle with him that Donald Trump would be re-elected?

Well. As with every MAGA Nazi lie, it is very fucking stupid. And as with many MAGA Nazi lies these days, it is the type of very fucking stupid that can only come from the ignorant, pasty, beady-eyed unfuckable faces of Elon Musk and the ragtag team of DOGE buddies — who are bigger fucking losers than we even knew — he’s paying to be his friends right now.

But let us be clear: This is not a lie or conspiracy theory where the truth is hard for the average feral cow in the heartland to understand what is really going on, or for the average feral cow serving as the 47th president of the United States to understand the truth. It’s just a dirty, huge lie, the kind of Big Lie dictators use to commit atrocities, as we have already seen Stupid Hitler is enthusiastic to do.

Will Sommer demonstrates the origin story of the lie on Bluesky:

It’s a thread so click through, but the general waypoints are:

Benny Johnson, who recently used to be (?) secretly (?) funded by Russia (check!), tweeted about the “biggest scandal in news media history”! You see, Politico missed payroll the other day. And also, Benny (a well-known liar and plagiarist) said, we had just learned that Politico was being “massively funded by USAID.”

“Trump & Elon deleted their funding.” “Now Politico will go out of business.” Benny was off to the races. And the rest of the right-wing bullshit machine was off to the races too! “Politico was completely funded by USAID!”

All the world’s most prolific liars got in on it:

And so forth. The lie metastasized like the human ass cancer that is MAGA.

As Sommer explained, there was a tech issue with Politico’s payroll the other day. MAGA feral cows, brain wizards that they are, put two and two together and got “potato!” and assumed this meant that all the Politico money came from USAID, and now it was gone.

Did they find money had gone from the US government to Politico? Yes, they did! Was it all from USAID? Bless your hearts, no. Was it hard to see what it was for? No again. What was it for? Politico Pro subscriptions.

Now, the average MAGA voter is too stupid to understand what a “Politico Pro” subscription is, even if they type it in the Google machine to find out. It’s a full platform and software for people who work in public policy, which intrepid Republican voters might be shocked to learn includes the federal government. Click around! You’ll see that it’s extensive, with all kinds of tools and whatnot.

That is the $8 million that went to Politico. That is what Donald Trump, squatting on his toilet with his fist up his own ass, is babbling on Truth Social about BIGGEST SCANDAL IN HISTORY! DEMOCRATS CAN’T HIDE FROM THIS ONE! and slimily asking if the New York Times is also “guilty.”

Also, God’s Garbage saying the money was “STOLLEN,” or that the money was specifically intended as a quid pro quo for favorable stories for Democrats, that’s just the conman son of a bitch making up stories on the fly.

Also, it isn’t something Elon Musk and his team of walking No Nut Novembers “discovered.” It was readily available information, on USAspending.gov. (Whaaaaaaat? You mean there are already people out there tracking US government spending and this isn’t an idea that was manufactured in DOGE’s secret lab?)

The $8.2 million was across all US government agencies in 2024. Meantime, a total of $44,000 came from USAID over 2023 and 2024. Specifically the USAID stuff was for subscriptions to E&E News, which is also owned by Politico.

None of this is new, either. The first Trump administration used the service, and also spent money subscribing to the New York Times.

But yet, here come all these glue-sniffing self-appointed geniuses:

Elon Musk, the head of a team seeking to cut government spending, said on Wednesday that the payments were “not an efficient use of taxpayer funds.” Mr. Musk was responding to a user who noted a $517,855 payment in 2020 from the Food and Drug Administration for Politico Pro subscriptions. “This wasteful expenditure will be deleted,” he added. The White House also addressed the conspiracy theory on Wednesday, with its press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, saying that the DOGE team was “working on canceling those payments now. “We are going line by line when it comes to the federal government’s books,” she said.

Elon Musk doesn’t know what’s a good expenditure for a government, because Apartheid Karen doesn’t know anything about government.

But sure, thing, White House Nazi Barbie! Delete all those subscriptions! And when it turns out those were a vital tool for people in government doing their jobs, that’s OK! Y’all are crashing planes into the US government in hopes of destroying the United States of America, because you’re terrorists and America’s enemies!

As we said, we don’t know if this is Trump just fart-crying on the toilet, or if his Nazi bootlickers at Justice will take it as a SIR YES SIR! order from Dear Leader, or both. It could be both.

But the Trump administration is already attacking press freedom. He’s trying to attack the press through the FCC, which is opening investigations into PBS and NPR, but in a notably more nefarious way than Republican always do when they take office and start peering up Big Bird’s skirt.

Here’s a clip from Maddow the other night about how Trump is going after independent media:

It’s one of the most predictable parts of the authoritarian playbook, going after the free press. It is the American people’s job to tell the Trump Nazis to eat their fucking shit and fuck off and get the fuck away from their country’s free press.

Support your favorite independent media with your dollars, please.

