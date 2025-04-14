Last Friday, John Roberts and the men of the Supreme Court effectively handed over all power to Holy Executive Lord of All He Surveys Trump to make foreign policy decisions, even if the decision is a lawless, due-process-less oops, no takebacksies “mistake” deportation of people, such as the innocent Maryland father Kilmar Abrego Garcia. The Court said the administration is supposed to explain what steps it’s taking to facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return, but it doesn’t have to effectuate it, and there’s no enforcement mechanism if Trump simply refuses to ask for Abrego Garcia back.

That’s a plan the Trump administration could effectuate to disappear anyone!

And that’s exactly where this is going on a greased runway to hell.

Trump, Attorney General Pammy Jo Bondi, and pasty grubworm Stephen Miller — with an assist from El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele — took a victory lap to rub it in everyone’s face today that Abrego Garcia will NEVER get out of Salvadoran prison. And then Trump openly spoke of a plan to give El Salvador money to help them build prisons FOR AMERICANS.

The exchange at the Oval Office before the press pool entered:

Trump to Bukele: "Home-growns are next. The home-growns. You gotta build about five more places. It's not big enough."

Bukele: "We got space."

Everyone laughs.

Then, they all had a 45-minute sitdown with Miami-Vice-villain-looking Bukele, where they all lied that Abrego Garcia was a criminal and were proud of the disappearing-sleight-of-hand they’d just pulled.

Here’s the whole thing, if you want to be disgusted.

… Is Bukele wearing a fake beard?

Jump 16 minutes and 30 seconds to Bukele’s gushings about how Trump must liberate his people from crime and terrorism, then Trump’s ramblings about his other dealmakings and spitting venom about Biden Open Borders. Finally Trump deigns to “hear the question from this very low rated anchor at CB … N.”

“Do you plan to ask the President to help return the man who your administration says was mistakenly deported?” she asked.

“Which one was that?” Trump asks. Which one was that.

“Do you plan to return him?”

Trump deferred to Pammy Jo Bondi, who lied that “an appellate immigration court ruled that he was a member of MS-13,” and the due process SCOTUS said Abrego Garcia was entitled to was mere PAPERWORK, and El Salvador could return him if they wanted to and she’d send a plane.

Then Trump punted to pasty pinworm Stephen Miller, who also lied that metalworker Abrego Garcia was a member of MS-13, and truthed that Abrego Garcia is a citizen of El Salvador, ignoring the part where a federal judge in 2019 granted Abrego Garcia protection from being deported back to El Salvador out of concerns for his safety from gangs. And Miller asserted that there was no scenario where Abrego Garcia ever comes back to the United States.

HEAVY FUCKING SIGH.

And the reporter asked Bukele, will you return him to the United States?

“How can I smuggle a terrorist into the United States, right? How can I smuggle, how can I return him? The question is preposterous. How can I smuggle a terrorist into the United States? I don't have the power to return him to the United States,” he fussed, ignoring how Pam Bondi just said she would send a plane.

“But you can release him inside of El Salvador,” somebody pointed out.

“Yeah but I'm not releasing, I mean we're not very fond of releasing terrorists into our country. You just turned the murder capital of the world into the safest country of the Western Hemisphere, and you want us to go back into releasing criminals so we can go back to being the murder capital of the world? No, that's not going to happen.”

Broke in Trump, “Well they'd,” gesturing at the media, “ love to have a criminal, you know, released, into, I mean, I mean there's a fascination. They would love it. Yeah they're sick. These are sick people.”

ALWAYS PROJECTING.

Well, someone else asked, how many criminals IS Trump planning to export? How many will El Salvador take?

TRUMP: As many as possible. And I just asked the president, ‘You know it's this massive complex that he built, jail complex, I said ‘can you build some more of them please …’

… then he got off-track and rambled about his physical until a reporter steered him back to the subject, will the US pay for those facilities? Sure, said Trump, “we’d” help them out, and:

TRUMP: I'd like to go a step further. I mean, I say I said it to Pam, I don't know what the laws are. We always have to obey the laws. But we also have homegrown criminals that push people into subways, that hit elderly ladies on the back of the head with a baseball bat when they're not looking, that are absolute monsters. I'd like to include them in the group of people to get them out of the country but you'll have to be looking at the laws on that.

Would John Roberts and the boys on the Supreme Court let him get away with that? Maybe oops-deport an American citizen or several, convicted criminal or not, and let Trump claim that it’s all a matter of executive foreign policy now? It’s rather too late to go back now. Should John Roberts disagree, what will he do, order up a plane and go knock on the prison door?

Congratulations, John Roberts, YOU DID THIS TO AMERICA.

Maryland Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen released a statement about what he plans to do to fight for his constituent Kilmar Abrego Garcia: “we need to take additional action. That's why I've requested to meet with President Bukele during his trip to the United States, and – if Kilmar is not home by midweek – I plan to travel to El Salvador this week to check on his condition and discuss his release.”

Well, good luck.

And Trump praised Bukele for that TikTok fabulous flashy video he made of migrants arriving in El Salvador.

“That’s what people want to see. Respect. They want to see respect. You’ve got a good team. Can I use them?”

Bukele replied, “it’s like a movie, but it’s real.”

It does not get much darker than this.

Until it does!

Last WRENCHING words to Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s wife.

And that’ll be your OPEN THREAD.

