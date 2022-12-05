Here is Donald Trump this weekend, whining and bitching and bellyaching and moaning and HEREBY DEMANDING the Constitution be overthrown in order to overturn the 2020 election and let him steal it.

So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great "Founders" did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!



Stop laughing at the fact that this troll is so delusional he actually thinks if Twitter hadn't hidden Hunter Biden's dick pix under a bushel, he would have won. There is no man alive more despised than Donald Trump. America would have crab-walked across hot coals to tell him what a loser he is.

But yeah, he literally said, weird ALL CAPS and unnecessary quotation marks and all, that "A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution." He claimed he is the RIGHTFUL WINNER, even though millions more Americans voted for the other guy than voted for him. He referred to our great "Founders," with quotation marks just like that, as if "Founders" is a nickname, like "Sport" or "Slugger."

Unless Donald Trump has a different definition of "termination" than the rest of the English-speaking world has, he called for the "termination" of the Constitution.

But now he says he didn't do that and you only think that because FAKE NEWS:

The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to “terminate” the Constitution. This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of their other HOAXES & SCAMS. What I said was that when there is “MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION,” as has been irrefutably proven in the 2020 Presidential Election, steps must be immediately taken to RIGHT THE WRONG. Only FOOLS would disagree with that and accept STOLEN ELECTIONS. MAGA!



"Irrefutably."

"Only FOOLS."



LOL he's so mad.

How much y'all think the walls of the Mar-a-Lago dining room look like a crime scene and smell like 10,000 Happy Meals right now?

He had a followup:

SIMPLY PUT, IF AN ELECTION IS IRREFUTABLY FRAUDULENT, IT SHOULD GO TO THE RIGHTFUL WINNER OR, AT A MINIMUM, BE REDONE. WHERE OPEN AND BLATANT FRAUD IS INVOLVED, THERE SHOULD BE NO TIME LIMIT FOR CHANGE!

SIMPLY PUT! Sorry, we cannot stop laughing.

Simply put, none of this is ever going to fucking happen, he will be history's greatest loser until the day he dies, after which point he will still be that.

However, despite how it ain't ever gonna happen, he is literally still calling for the overthrow of the United States government. No self-respecting democracy would look at us askance if Special Counsel Jack Smith went ahead and arrested Trump this afternoon.

