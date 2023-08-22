We had to expect this one was coming.

Yesterday we had a story about Trump’s thirsty interview with thirsty Larry Kudlow — gross, cannot believe we typed those words — where he bragged about his love relationship with Vladimir Putin. Because Trump, useful idiot that he is, still is convinced Putin loves him for him, and not because he’s Putin’s useful idiot. He thinks Putin would have stayed out of Ukraine in deference to him. It’s all so sad, and amazing how easily Putin’s half-assed flattery works on Trump.

Meanwhile, did you hear Trump got a $200,000 bond in Georgia? The order from Georgia Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee sets his bond at $200,000, and moreover specifically orders that “The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice.” Plus an order regarding threats to “the community or to any property in the community,” direct or otherwise. And it’s explicit that this includes social media.

They are not fucking around, lest the defendant find out.

All of that led this to this pathetic and melodramatic and thirsty fake tweet from Trump last night. He hates this country and he’s going to run away with his girlfriend who goes to a different school, in Moscow!

The text:

The failed District Attorney of Fulton County (Atlanta), Fani Willis, insisted on a $200,000 Bond from me. I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a “flight” risk – I’d fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir, never to be seen or heard from again. Would I be able to take my very “understated” airplane with the gold TRUMP affixed for all to see. Probably not, I’d be much better off flying commercial – I’m sure nobody would recognize me!

It’s a wonder he was able to type that with one little bitty stumpy paw. You know, allegedly.

Also really funny that his fantasies immediately centered on a “gold domed suite with Vladimir” and never coming back. Wonder what a psychologist would say about that, besides, “Ew, creeper.”

The fake tweet that came just before that PornHub Russian User Fantasy was just his usual blabber-by-numbers affair about PERFECT PHONE CALL and ELECTION INTERFERENCE and the other 100 illiterate pig racist words he currently knows:

Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History. In my case, the trip to Atlanta is not for “Murder,” but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL! She campaigned, and is continuing to campaign, and raise money on, this WITCH HUNT. This is in strict coordination with Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ. It is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE!

Boring, the sex one about Putin was much more interesting.

Have fun getting mugshotted at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, loser.

If they really thought he was a flight risk and not just a pant-shitting coward, the bail would have been muuuuuuuch higher.

