Mike Pence displayed the vestigial remnants of a spine last weekend and said Donald Trump was (whispers) wrong for demanding that the former vice president help him overturn the 2020 presidential election, which we're still talking about for some reason. He even slightly raised his voice and declared that "his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

There are literally monuments to white supremacist traitors, so Trump can rightly assume history will at least name a freeway after him in Tennessee. History is actually less kind to enslaved people and their descendants, whose stories are minimized for the comfort of racists.

Pence also acknowledged observable reality and rejected Tucker Carlson's January 6 revisionist history: “Make no mistake about it, what happened that day was a disgrace and it mocks decency to portray it any other way,” he said before mocking decency with

bigoted homophobic remarks about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.



Obviously, Pence's former crime boss disagrees. Monday, Trump told reporters that Pence bears most of the blame for the riot Trump incited.

“Had he sent the votes back to the legislatures, they wouldn’t have had a problem with Jan. 6, so in many ways you can blame him for Jan. 6,” Trump said ... out loud. “Had he sent them back to Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, the states, I believe, number one, you would have had a different outcome. But I also believe you wouldn’t have had ‘Jan. 6’ as we call it.”

Pence desperately wanted to fulfill his ultimate destiny as a toady, but he had no legal basis for rejecting the Electoral College results, as former vice president Dan Quayle correctly advised, which are words 14-year-old SER can't believe his achy, middle-aged counterpart just typed.

This was the entire theory of the case that the House January 6 Select Committee presented: Trump illegally pressured Pence to shred the Constitution and end democracy. When Pence refused, Trump sat back and let his mob storm the Capitol — arguably hoping the mob would frighten Pence into going through with his mad scheme. Although Trump has seized on Tucker Carlson's lies about January 6, he doesn't refute Pence's claim that his life was in danger. Instead, like a common gangster, Trump suggests it was Pence's own damn fault. If Pence had broken the law as ordered, then things would've have gotten so ugly.

I mean, Jesus Christ, this asshole keeps confessing. I'm like Michael Che as Lester Holt on "Saturday Night Live" right now.

youtu.be

Trump made these comments to reporters while on his plane headed to a campaign event in Iowa. He's running for president again because apparently no one ever got around to writing a law that adequately covers "sitting president attempts a coup." He did this shit in broad daylight and will do so again. His 2024 campaign is a clear and present danger. If he loses, we're guaranteed more violence.

Trump gloated over Pence's pathetic showing in early Republican primary polls and suggested that's the only reason Pence is upset about almost getting murdered.

“I guess he figured that being nice is not working,” Trump said. “But, you know, he’s out there campaigning. And he’s trying very hard. And he’s a nice man, I’ve known him, I had a very good relationship until the end.”

Someday, I guess, this will all be over, but not just yet.

