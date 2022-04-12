This is not a post about Donald Trump or Tulsi Gabbard, or for that matter Tucker Carlson or Candace Owens, spewing new propaganda that sends thrills up the Kremlin's pantleg. We are sure that amidst Russia's latest massacres and war crimes, they've said new things that send thrills up the Kremlin's pantleg, but this post isn't about that.

This is about the attaboys they're already getting, for the propaganda they've already spewed.

Know how Russian state-run TV is always playing Tucker Carlson clips and calling him their best boy? Here's what Russian TV is saying about Trump and Tulsi Gabbard right now. The specific words being said should make those two retch, if they have souls, which is an open question. To know this is what your words and actions are inspiring ... we'd be on our knees begging every god we could think of for forgiveness.

As Russian media expert Julia Davis reports, pundits in Russia are starting to talk about what they need to do to help Donald Trump and hurt America in the 2024 elections. Just recently a Russian pundit and government official named Evgeny Popov called Trump "our partner" and called for "regime" change in the US. Davis picks up on the story on Russian TV broadcasts this past Thursday, on a show called "The Evening With Vladimir Soloviev."

“We’re trying to feel our way, figuring out the first steps. What can we do in 2023, 2024?,” Russian “Americanist” Malek Dudakov, a political scientist specializing in the U.S., said. He suggested that Russia’s interference in the upcoming elections is still in its early stages, and that more will be accomplished after the war is over and frosty relations between the U.S. and Russia start to warm up. “When things thaw out and the presidential race for 2024 is firmly on the agenda, there’ll be moments we can use,” he added. “The most banal approach I can think of is to invite Trump—before he announces he’s running for President—to some future summit in liberated Mariupol.”

That's right, Trump should get to come to "some future summit" that would happen in a "liberated Mariupol." You know, when Mariupol is "liberated," after Russia is done genociding babies there.

To be clear, Mariupol is already getting close to being fully razed to the ground. Mariupol is where Russia intentionally bombed a theater that was marked "children." Mariupol is where the mayor is estimating that at least 10,000 civilians have been killed, a number that could in actuality be as high as 20,000, where corpses are "carpeted through the streets." And more:

In Mariupol, about 120,000 civilians are in dire need of food, water, warmth and communications, the mayor said.



Only those residents who have passed the Russian “filtration camps” are released from the city, [Mayor Vadym] Boychenko said.



Ukrainian officials say Russian troops are confiscating passports from Ukrainian citizens then moving them to “filtration camps” in Ukraine’s separatist-controlled east before sending them to distant, economically depressed areas in Russia.



Boychenko said Monday that improvised prisons were organized for those who did not pass the “filtering,” while at least 33,000 people were taken to Russia or to separatist territory in Ukraine.

The AP notes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy specifically said last night that he's worried Russia's going to use chemical weapons in Mariupol. There are allegations out there that maybe they've already done it. The chancellor of Austria came out of a meeting with Vladimir Putin yesterday openly worrying that Putin is going to "drastically intensify the brutality of the war," per the New York Times.

And Russian TV is floating the idea of Trump being invited there, once it's "liberated," to really get things going for Russia's 2024 campaign to steal the American presidency for him. By the way, the AP reports that the mayor said Russia has been bringing "mobile crematoriums" into Mariupol to get rid of all the bodies it's making. Wouldn't want Trump to trip.

Back to Thursday night on Russian TV, another pundit, Dmitry Drobnitsky, chimed in and said they should also invite Tulsi Gabbard to that summit. His pal Dudakov was into it, and he had another idea:

“Tulsi Gabbard would also be great. Maybe Trump will take her as his vice-president?” Gabbard has recently become a fixture of state television for her pro-Russian talking points, and has even been described as a “Russian agent” by the Kremlin’s propaganda machine.

C'mon down to "liberated" Mariupol, Tulsi Gabbard! Be the vice president who has the courage Mike Pence didn't!

Davis's analysis says it's not that Russian state TV truly loves these people so much, it's just that they want to hurt America a lot. Dudakov:

“With Europe, economic wars should take priority. With America, we should be working to amplify the divisions and—in light of our limited abilities—to deepen the polarization of American society.”



He went on: “There is a horrific polarization of society in the United States, very serious conflicts between the Democrats and Republicans that keep expanding. You’ve already mentioned that America is a dying empire—and most empires weren’t conquered, they were destroyed from within. The same fate likely awaits America in the near decade. That’s why, when all the processes are thawed, Russia might get the chance to play on that.”

And inviting Trump and Gabbard to dance on mass Ukrainian graves in Mariupol would be a totally "banal approach" to help further that goal.

Read Davis's whole report. The host of the show, Soloviev, whined that Russian state-run propaganda organ RT is no longer operating in America, and suggested Russia should really try to worm its way into Spanish-speaking media to influence American voters that way. (Quite frankly we've wondered ever since 2020 if Russia might have already wormed its way into Spanish-speaking media. Lotta Beltway pundits took it at face value that the giant shifts in Latino votes in Florida and South Texas in 2020 were 100 percent organic .) A bunch of pundits talked, like Russian pundits just love to talk, about how the West is gonna be real sorry when Russia nukes everybody.

But it was largely about how they're going to pay America back for being nice to Ukraine and for sanctions, by attacking our elections and helping Trump again.

Speaking about the upcoming midterm elections on Soloviev’s show last week, Konstantin Dolgov, the deputy chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy of Russia’s Federation Council, predicted that “the results will apparently not be good for the Democrats,” because of rising gas prices in the U.S. But the midterms, he emphasized, are “just a rehearsal. The main elections are further ahead and preparations for those are already underway.”

And Tulsi Gabbard is invited too!

This is what their words have wrought. This is what we mean when we talk about giving aid and comfort to the enemy. These are the fruits of the words Donald Trump and Tulsi Gabbard speak.

Again, if they had souls ...

