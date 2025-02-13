During the last Trump administration, in 2018, former speechwriter Darren Beattie was fired from his position as deputy chief of staff for policy after CNN reported that he had spoken at an H.L. Mencken Club event with a bunch of white supremacists, including one Richard Spencer. He was later brought back by Trump to serve on the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, because surely, the white supremacy part of our heritage is one worth preserving.

As you likely know, he has been brought back once again, and is now the State Department’s acting undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs. It’s already come out that, just last year, he tweeted, “Competent white men must be in charge if you want things to work. Unfortunately, our entire national ideology is predicated on coddling the feelings of women and minorities, and demoralizing competent white men” — but given that this is the official stance of the Trump administration, it was considered a plus.

But that’s not all he wrote!

Like many of his ilk who embraced the standard internet troll racism, Beattie has, over the years, reached further into the past for even more stupid things to believe. One of those things, it turns out, is eugenics! How quaint.

Here are just a few of the things he’s said on that front, via NOTUS:

“Population control? If only!” he wrote in May 2024. “Higher quality humans are subsidizing the fertility of lower quality humans.” In 2023, Beattie questioned why abortion is legal and “well within Overton window of public discourse,” but the “idea of offering feral populations financial incentives for voluntary sterilization is completely taboo.”

Oh, I don’t know. Maybe because it’s creepy as hell to refer to “feral populations” of human beings? That could be it.

Later that year, he responded to a video of people in an Atlanta neighborhood by calling for a sterilization program. “When a population gets feral, a little snip snip keeps things in control,” he wrote. “Could offer incentives (Air Jordans, etc.).”

Huh! Wonder who he could be talking about here!

Beattie made another post in March 2021 in favor of promoting better genes, which he suggested again in 2024: “Pay smart people to have more kids, disincentivize stupid people from having kids,” he wrote last year. “So simple but molds destiny on deep intergenerational level.” He also said far-right conspiracy theories that a grand population-control scheme is already happening aren’t accurate because “all I see is trash multiplying.”

What a nice, smart person! Definitely the kind of person you want doing *checks notes* public diplomacy.

It isn’t “politically correct to say, but low-iq, low-impulse control populations lack higher reasoning and moral faculties,” he wrote in another social media post. “They require strict corporal punishment and threat of violence to function properly within a society. Instead of anarcho-tyranny, we need Singapore for the dumb and violent, and Sweden for the more elevated.”

Anarchism is the dissolution of hierarchy, so anarcho-tyranny is not a real thing (neither, just to be clear, is anarcho-capitalism). Also, this is not just a politically incorrect thing to say, it is a factually incorrect thing to say because, as unsatisfying as it is for sadists like Beattie, the certainty of getting caught is far more of a deterrent than the actual punishment itself.

Beattie has also lamented the “prevalence of fight videos — third world low iq sucker punch fights over nothing, with dumb animal spectators jumping up and down in excitement.” “The same low-IQ trash who watch the fast and furious franchise,” he added. “Beginning to wish the whole population reduction conspiracy were true.”

I don’t like fight videos either (or movies about cars that aren’t even haunted), and I certainly don’t like the danger they create for Waffle House workers — but somehow he makes even that feel shameful.

In the early days of eugenics, there were several different factions. There were the Malthusians who worried we would run out of resources if the population became too large, those who hoped to end genetic health problems by keeping the carriers of those problems from having children, and the crazy ass racists. The first two died out because we came up with better ways of dealing with those problems than, you know, forcibly sterilizing people, the latter only did because people stopped wanting to be seen as crazy ass racists. Now that some people are fine with being seen that way, it seems they are once again coming out of the woodwork.

This is not the first time an influential conservative has turned out to be a eugenicist of the “crazy ass racist” variety. Richard Hanania, author of The Origins of Woke (not the origins of woke), has also publicly called for the forced sterilization of “low IQ people.

And yet, ironically, despite the fact that there are multiple right-wingers actually openly embracing eugenics and forced sterilization, other factions of the Right will continue to accuse those of us who support abortion rights of wanting this on the down low (while absolutely never condemning the likes of these two).

Everything else aside, what kind of person wants to live in a world where we forcibly sterilize people and constantly have the threat of severe corporal punishment hanging over our heads? Where the government decides who can and cannot have children based on the assessment of someone like Beattie? (Who, may I note, doesn’t sound too swift his own self.)

What kind of deranged psychopath imagines a society like that and says “Ah, yes! Paradise!” Not someone I’d want in charge of anything to do with the State department. Hell, not someone I’d want to see contributing to the gene pool — but that’s not up to me, nor do I believe I should be allowed to hack his or anyone else’s balls off just because I happen to think they are supremely ignorant.

I guess that’s just the difference between us and them.

