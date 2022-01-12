So this is the version of history we're going with, at least until Donald Trump changes his mind and decides maybe pee is the best COVID therapy after all. Trump loves vaccines!

As we all know, we wouldn't even have vaccines if Trump hadn't busted through the walls of Pfizer like Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and invaded their labs with his beakers and his Bunsen burners so he could make the perfect vaccine. A beautiful vaccine, an elegant vaccine, a gold-plated vaccine that's been getting more and more recognition these days.



And if you will not admit Trump vaccines — and Trump boosters — are wonderful, well then you are just "gutless." That's what Trump said on the One America Network.

TRUMP says “I've had the booster,” and says he’s seen politicians asked the same, but dodge. “The answer is yes, but they don't want to say it. Because they're gutless… Whether you had it or not. Say it.” "The vaccine has saved tens of millions of people throughout the world."pic.twitter.com/LgFHT6l180 — Tim Hogan (@Tim Hogan) 1641957237

Here's the larger quote about those "gutless" politicians:

"Many politicians — I watched a couple of politicians be interviewed and one of the questions was, 'Did you get the booster?' because they had the vaccine — and they're answering it like ... 'yes' but they don't want to say it. Because they're gutless," Trump told the OAN presenter Dan Ball.



"You gotta say it, whether you had it or not. Say it. But the fact is that I think the vaccines saved tens of millions throughout the world."

You know the old saying: A stopped clock grabs 'em by the pussy every now and then.

These aren't just the ravings of a senile man who woke up today and decided he loves vaccines. It's also likely a direct attack on Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is a notable gutless reject when it comes to admitting out loud how many times he's stuck his armpit in the air and had nurses put COVID vaccines inside him. As respected journalist Chris Cillizza reminds us, this is what DeSantis said in December when asked if he had been boosted:



"So, I've done, whatever I did. The normal shot. And that at the end of the day is peoples' individual decisions about what they want to do."

Good story, dipshit. Definitely handled "did you get a shot" with the kind of quick-on-your-feet-ness we expect out of people who might like to be president someday. (And that's why Trump's thing is likely an attack on DeSantis. Because he clearly wants to be president.) His spox later clarified that they couldn't talk about "the governor's private medical decisions." As we all know, if you reveal anything to anyone about anything medical — EVER! — you have illegally HIPAA-ed yourself.

So clearly DeSantis has thrown his lot in with the mouthbreathing anti-vaxxers, at least for political purposes. Lots of Republicans are like this. Some are noting that Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott has been real cagey about it.

But at least for now, Trump has decided he is not that, even though the idiots stand up and boo and howl at him whenever he declares his undying love for vaccines.

Remember how Candace Owens was like bless Trump's heart, he's simply too old to Do His Own Research and learn batshit conspiracy theories about vaccines? Bless her heart.

The end.

[ CNN / Business Insider ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter .



Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?