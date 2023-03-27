We haven't spent a lot of time on Donald Trump's pathetic redneck Hitler rally this weekend in Waco, Texas. It happened. He will do more little Hitler rallies. Hopefully before long he'll be indicted and then convicted and unable to do his little Hitler rallies anymore.

But it feels useful to keep pointing it out that Donald Trump, no matter his official status with Russia, is still so far up Vladimir Putin's ass he's swimming in this morning's borscht. That's what he'll bring to the presidential race, for however long he's in it, and while Ukraine continues to fight for its existence against a rogue trash nation that has declared a genocidal war on it.

Trump was talking about that war, of course, and he played a couple of his usual hits. The one about how the war never would have happened if he was president, because of his brilliance, for instance. The one where he fawned all over how smart Putin is.

But this time there was something else in there, a weird prediction that somehow his king, his beloved, would win the entire war and manage to steal all of Ukraine.

None — (@)

Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after I win the presidency, I will have the disastrous war between Russia and Ukraine settled. It would never have happened.



I got along well with Putin. I used to talk to Putin about it. It’s something he certainly had on his mind, never even talked about for four years. You didn’t even hear about it. As soon as I was out, or left, or however you want to describe that catastrophe, they started putting soldiers on the border.



But even then, he didn’t want to do it. He wanted to get a piece. Now it looks like he’ll end up probably getting the whole thing, but I’ve never seen anything like it, what's happened.



And if you saw the other day — President Xi, smart, top of his game. President Putin, smart, very smart people, standing there talking about the world order for the next 100 years. That’s one of the saddest things you can imagine.

What strange ass-sucking Kremlin propaganda. What cheerleading for Putin, that he'll "probably" get all of Ukraine, along with the tacit defense that it's fine if he wants a "piece." The loving remembrances of all the things they used to talk about.

The suggestion that poor Putin had no agency, even when he was massing troops on Ukraine's border. He didn't want to do it. He just had to.

This all goes well with Trump recently saying that Americans are a far greater enemy than Russia is.

Because which side is Donald Trump on? Not America's.

By the way, useful to remember that Trump's "peace plan" for Ukraine is basically to give Putin whatever he wants, and fuck Ukraine.

The bonus slurping on President Xi was interesting. For an actually interesting analysis of Putin's meeting with Xi, read Heather Cox Richardson. Foreign policy experts noticed an interplay wherein China wasn't quite as committed as it has been recently to giving Russia a blank check, to use a phrase we've been hearing a lot from MAGA Kremlin apologists about American aid for Ukraine. They also noticed that all the economic benefits of the cooperation statement that came out of that meeting went out of Moscow and in the direction of Beijing.

But sure, whatever, it impressed Donald Trump. He's so easily swept off his feet by authoritarian dictators.

For more on this weekend's rally, Charlie Sykes hits some of the lowlights. Trump's whining about his own legal plights and his rank victim complex. “Either the Deep State destroys America, or we destroy the Deep State. That's the way it's got to be," he said. The Washington Examiner notes this is a pretty significant thing to say in Waco , 30 years after the Branch Davidians kerfuffle.

We reckon he knew the exact message he was sending.

There was Ted Nugent calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "homosexual weirdo," as if Ted Nugent is worthy of licking Zelenskyy's boots.

None — (@)

Yeah, we're sure tax revenues from Ted Nugent's riches from Spotify streams of "Cat Scratch Fever" are really making a dent in Ukraine.

So that's what happened in Waco, or at least all we feel like talking about.

We're sure it was a riveting experience for everyone who attended.

None — (@)

[ JoeMyGod ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!



And once that doesn't exist, I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?