Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, screengrab Twitter

Amidst every other embarrassment, every other news headline that makes you go “Oh for fuck’s sake,” every Ozymandian moment, every peace talk blown up, every queen-out as we watch Donald Trump fuck up the Reflecting Pool, when renovation/construction is allegedly the one thing he’s good at, there is also the fact that Trump cannot seem to stop making the fight he started with right-wing Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni even worse.

"Trump è un coglione". Roughly, it means Trump is an asshole. That was the cover of the right-wing Libero Quotidiano in Italy this weekend.

Meloni was maybe his only friend in Europe, especially now that Viktor Orbán has lost power. But Trump, because he is a needy little dementia queen, just the smallest, weakest man in history, couldn’t stop himself from trying to aggrandize himself/self-soothe by making up lies about her begging him for a picture at the G7, like he’s some dreamy celebrity.

She might be kind of a fascist — which is why she was his only friend — but she at least has self-respect.

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After he bumblefucked around and humiliated himself at the G7, Trump tried to make himself look cool in an interview with Italian network La7, telling a reporter that Meloni “begged me to take a photo with her. She wanted a photo with me so badly — I could have skipped it, but I felt sorry for her.”

To which Meloni responded:

Meloni called what Trump said “made up”, adding: “Neither I nor Italy ever beg.” “I don’t know why the president of the United States behaves this way with his own allies,” the far-right leader wrote on X. “I can only say that it’s a pity he doesn’t show the same determination with enemies of the West, with enemies of the United States, with leaders with whom, instead, he is far more accommodating,” she said.

Ohhhhh, that wounded Trump somethin’ FIERCE. You know what a whiny, thin-skinned little bitchbaby he is. So he tried again this weekend, looking more and more ridiculous:

That time, she replied on Instagram:

President Trump, these constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless. As for my popularity, being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you. My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy’s national interest, and that is exactly what I have always done. That is also what I did regarding the American military bases in Italy. Their use is governed by agreements that we have always respected, and that cannot be violated as long as I am Prime Minister. Italy remains a sovereign nation. In any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours.

“Bitch,” she did not add.

During all of this, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani canceled a trip to the United States this weekend, saying Trump’s words were “serious and offensive” toward the prime minister and toward Italy.

And STILL the limp-dicked troll cannot control himself, cannot stop doubling down on this stupid war of words he started for no reason beyond his own insecurities.

Trump’s latest missive came this morning in one of his posting sprees, as he sadly, desperately is still trying to get the upper hand. And each time he just looks more shriveled and pathetic.

So he’s basically back to the same loser refrain he’s been babbling about ever since Meloni wouldn’t let him use an Italian base as a staging ground for his chosen war, the one where he’s in the middle of totally surrendering to the nation he invaded.

In case you think he can’t make himself look weaker, he’s got another week ahead of him of losing the Iran war and the paint on the bottom of the reflecting pool peeling off in strips and everything else he touches continuing to die.

We’re sure he’s not done fighting with Meloni either.

Quite a fuckin’ 250th birthday celebration for America this is turning out to be.

[France 24]

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