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Fifth Dentist's avatar
Fifth Dentist
1h

A new one (to me) that I saw this morning. "NACHO: Not a chance Hormuz opens."

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
1h

Trump Will Stop Humiliating Self When Six-Feet Under. If Then.

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