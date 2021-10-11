On Sunday, the friends, family, and supporters of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt gathered to celebrate what would have been her 36th birthday, if she hadn't died while climbing through the smashed window of a barricaded door in hopes of invading Congress and overthrowing the government. It was quite the affair, with many impassioned speeches that did not make a whole lot of sense, songs, and a very special appearance from none other than Donald Trump.

Well, not an in-person appearance or anything. But he did record a video for the event in which he called her a "truly incredible person" and offered his "unwavering support" for her family.

Former President Trump spoke at the Ashli Babbitt birthday commemoration via pre-recorded video: "Her memory will l… https://t.co/VqTh2tgxhS — Ford Fischer (@Ford Fischer) 1633917651.0

He said:

It is my great honor to address those of you gathered today to cherish the memory of Ashli Babbitt, a truly incredible person. To Ashli's family and friends, please know that her memory will live on in our hearts for all time. Ashli served our country in the United States Air Force for 14 years, where she was a Security Forces Airman, and eventually went on to achieve the rank of Senior Airman. She defended our nation overseas, including in Iraq to fight in the war on terror. On that horrible day of January 6, Ashli arrived at the United States Capitol, she was shot and tragically killed. Today would have been her birthday. Happy Birthday Ashli.



My heart and the heart of millions of Americans across the country are with everyone who knew and loved her. I especially want to extend my great sympathy to Ashli's loving husband Aaron and her wonderful mother Nicki. I spoke to both of them and they're great people. Together we grieve her terrible loss. There was no reason Ashli should have lost her life that day. We must all demand justice for Ashli and her family. So on this solemn occasion, as we celebrate her life, we renew our call for a fair and nonpartisan investigation into the death of Ashli Babbitt. I offer my unwavering support to Ashli's family and call on the Department of Justice to reopen its investigation into her death on January 6. Like all Americans, you deserve a fair process, you deserve answers and you deserve justice.

Yeah. The Department of Justice investigated her death and found that the officer who shot her did nothing wrong. There were a large number of context clues she could and should have picked up on in order to understand that she was not welcome in the House chamber, starting with the fact that the door was locked and barricaded, she was climbing though a broken window, and there were officers on the other side of the door guarding the chamber.

The reason she was there was because Donald Trump told her and all her compatriots that the election had been stolen. Listening to and believing him was her choice, but Trump made these declarations with the knowledge that his supporters would believe him and do whatever they thought was necessary to avenge him. You don't tell people that kind of thing unless you want to them to do the thing you know they'll do if you tell them that.

Trump's video appearance however, was not the only special moment yesterday. Because there were also these fellers from Texas encouraging her family to move there so that they can be citizens of the nation of Texas when they secede from the US.

Texas is almost purple these days, so these guys will probably have a pretty hard time getting that secession thing going, but they can always dream.

There was also a song! Sadly, we only get a few bars of it, but hopefully event organizer Al Manica will be releasing it as a single in the near future.

"She went to Washington to help us see the light, like the millions that also heard the call" sang 'Texas Loves Ash… https: //t.co/ijPWyvIkY9 — Ford Fischer (@Ford Fischer) 1633918012.0

And it goes:

She went to Washington to help us see the light, like the millions that had also heard the call.

But the Democrats that took our love away, you know they shot her, they shot her down. Pelosi! Schumer! Harris! Buh Buh Buh Biden!

They shot her down.

I heard a lot of talk from those same people, they're telling us now, we can't say, say her name

We have any people out here that agree with that? I don't think so!

So we're gonna say her name and we're gonna say it loud and clear.

Ashli! Ashli! Ashli! Ashli! Ashli! Ashli!

She went to Washington to help us see the light, like the millions that had also heard the call.

But the Democrats that took her love away, you know they shot her, they shot her down. They shot her! They shot her!

To be fair, I would also be mad if Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris all shot a lady for no good reason and then barred people from saying her name ever. That, however, is not a thing that happened outside of this guy's fertile imagination. Too bad he has yet to figure out how to channel that creativity into song lyrics or chord progressions.

You know, it is actually sad Ashli Babbitt is dead. Because it's sad that Ashli Babbitt ended up being Ashli Babbit and that her life choices and who she chose to believe in led to her climbing though that window that day. None of us should wish that on anyone.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?