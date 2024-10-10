Donald Trump does not like unions. He does enjoy fantasizing, with fellow anti-union scumbag Elon Musk, about how much fun it would be to fire workers for striking. He did enjoy appointing professional union busters to the National Labor Relations Board. He promised to veto the PRO Act if it ever came to his desk.

However, he also really likes the idea of workers — union workers especially — choosing him over candidates with policies that will actually help them. Because, hey! That’s pretty flattering, right?

We cannot deny that there absolutely are a lot of working class people who are voting for Trump — and that a lot of them are union workers who will be voting for Trump. Those people sure do exist.

And yet, about half of the people wearing “Auto Workers for Trump” T-shirts at a recent JD Vance campaign stop were not, in fact, actual auto workers. Just like the white people who go to Trump rallies proudly wearing T-shirts or carrying signs that say “Blacks for Trump.”

Of course, we don’t know that the campaign actually asked them to wear these shirts — it’s likely they were trying to help the Trump/Vance ticket by making it look like they had more support from unionized auto workers than they actually do. Or they believe that they do have the support, but that those people did not come to the rally wearing those shirts for whatever reason. That is almost creepier, actually, when you really think about it. Like … he’s got them trained to be just as scammy and underhanded as he is.

In that same vein, the Associated Press reported yesterday that the $59.99 Trump Bibles ($1000 if he signs it) were made in China for $3 a pop.

Via AP:

Thousands of copies of Donald Trump’s “God Bless the USA” Bible were printed in a country that the former president has repeatedly accused of stealing American jobs and engaging in unfair trade practices — China. Global trade records reviewed by The Associated Press show a printing company in China’s eastern city of Hangzhou shipped close to 120,000 of the Bibles to the United States between early February and late March. The estimated value of the three separate shipments was $342,000, or less than $3 per Bible, according to databases that use customs data to track exports and imports. The minimum price for the Trump-backed Bible is $59.99, putting the potential sales revenue at about $7 million.

And it will be even more than that once Oklahoma requires one in every classroom.

THESE ONES!

Now, this isn’t too terribly surprising given his history (and his family’s history) of selling goods made in China, but it’s certainly interesting given his position on China and claims that he will raise tariffs on goods imported from there so that more companies will do their manufacturing in the US.

Back in 2016, Trump stole the traditionally left-wing position of opposition to NAFTA, free trade, and sweatshops because he saw how popular it was — especially with supporters of Bernie Sanders — and how many Democratic politicians were not so keen on adopting it (ironically because they were obviously hoping it would make them more appealing to moderates and conservatives). Since then, he’s made it a way to position himself as being more pro-worker than Democrats, despite never actually doing anything to improve this situation and continuing to manufacture his own products there.

It’s obvious that Trump blames China and blames immigrants to the United States for workers here not making enough money because he wants workers to blame people of color and not, say, the corporations that are fucking all of them over. Solidarity is his worst nightmare.

Donate Just Once!

Everything about Trump’s supposed support for workers is a mirage. He likes the aesthetics, he likes the idea of it and knows it is a good look, but it’s all as fake as the “Auto Workers for Trump” are. He is not on the side of workers, he does not give a damn about their jobs, and he certainly does not give a damn about sweatshop labor either.

Workers deserve better than this bullshit. We are finally getting on the right track when it comes to workers and unions getting their fair share, but that’s something that could very well end with another Trump presidency.