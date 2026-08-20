Wonkette

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
3h

I will happily pay extra taxes to see every vestige of Trump erased from the earth.

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
2h

Subhed typo has been fixed, although 'hhost" might also be a typo for "g-g-g-ghost!"

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