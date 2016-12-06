Wonkette

Wonkette

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alwayspunkindrublic's avatar
alwayspunkindrublic
Aug 16, 2023

The difference is that they'll enjoy getting fucked...or are too stupid to notice.

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Lefty Frizzell's avatar
Lefty Frizzell
Aug 16, 2023

Santa's the original Calvinist. If you didn't get a present it MUST be because you didn't deserve one.

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