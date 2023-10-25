Donald Trump had a totally normal reaction last night to news that, as so many have suspected, his former chief of staff Mark Meadows has reportedly been immunized and has been spilling Trump’s criminal secrets to Special Counsel Jack Smith.

The full text of that, in all its glory:

I don’t think Mark Meadows would lie about the Rigged and Stollen 2020 Presidential Election merely for getting IMMUNITY against Prosecution (PERSECUTION!) by Deranged Prosecutor, Jack Smith. BUT, when you really think about it, after being hounded like a dog for three years, told you’ll be going to jail for the rest of your life, your money and your family will be forever gone, and we’re not at all interested in exposing those that did the RIGGING — If you say BAD THINGS about that terrible “MONSTER,” DONALD J. TRUMP, we won’t put you in prison, you can keep your family and your wealth, and, perhaps, if you can make up some really horrible “STUFF” a out him, we may very well erect a statue of you in the middle of our decaying and now very violent Capital, Washington, D.C. Some people would make a deal, but they are weaklings and cowards, and so bad for the future our Failing Nation. I don’t think that Mark Meadows is one of them, but who really knows? MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

Whew.

So many stages of grief there. Denial and bargaining and denial and RIGGED AND STOLLEN and hallucinations and illiterate use of capital letters and denial and “STUFF” and racism and denial.

Spoiler: Mark Meadows is one of them. Literally everyone has been reading his utter silence and speculating that he might be quietly talking to special counsels and grand juries and such.

Everyone except Trump, we guess. He’s a very stupid man.

ABC News had the report last night:

Former President Donald Trump's final chief of staff in the White House, Mark Meadows, has spoken with special counsel Jack Smith's team at least three times this year, including once before a federal grand jury, which came only after Smith granted Meadows immunity to testify under oath, according to sources familiar with the matter. The sources said Meadows informed Smith's team that he repeatedly told Trump in the weeks after the 2020 presidential election that the allegations of significant voting fraud coming to them were baseless, a striking break from Trump's prolific rhetoric regarding the election. According to the sources, Meadows also told the federal investigators Trump was being "dishonest" with the public when he first claimed to have won the election only hours after polls closed on Nov. 3, 2020, before final results were in. "Obviously we didn't win," a source quoted Meadows as telling Smith's team in hindsight.

Lot of details in those short grafs. He’s got immunity, he’s blabbing to Jack Smith a whole bunch, he’s blabbing to the grand jury. (For an explanation of the differences between where Meadows appears to be and full 100 percent flipping, read Joyce Vance.)

He’s confirmed that he himself told Trump repeatedly that there was no fraud, and Trump knew it. “Obviously we didn’t win.” Meadows reportedly told prosecutors that when Trump said in the wee hours after election night that “Frankly, we did win this election,” he was lying.

Of course, at that point, Meadows was part of the conspiracy. In Georgia he’s indicted for it, including the call he participated in where Trump asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find me 11,780 votes.”

Oh, what a betrayal this is for Trump. Oh, what fear he must be feeling in the depths of his soul this morning. He typed that extra “L” in "STOLLEN” with trembling fingers, we reckon.

Interestingly, as ABC News notes, a number of things Meadows has reportedly told Smith don’t quite jibe with things he wrote in his book. There, Meadows said the election was indeed “rigged” and “stolen,” and he even spelled the second word correctly. He said “allies in the liberal media” were complicit, and that they did not report on "actual evidence of fraud, right there in plain sight for anyone to access and analyze." He suggested the Justice Department was ignoring all the very real fraud evidence the White House and Rudy Giuliani were sending over.

But then he got immunity with the special prosecutor, and he was under oath, and he wasn’t writing for an audience of one — the authoritarian election-stealer-in-chief, who literally tried to overthrow the Republic to remain in power — and he sang a different canary tune:

Meadows privately told Smith's investigators that — to this day — he has yet to see any evidence of fraud that would have kept now-president Joe Biden from the White House, and he told them he agrees with a government assessment at the time that the 2020 presidential election was the most secure election in U.S. history.

In November 2020, Trump fired Christopher Krebs, the guy who ran CISA, who made that assessment. He was interfering with the plan.

Read the entire ABC News article for a pretty thorough summary of Mark Meadows over the last three years — the one who tried to overturn the 2020 election with Trump, the one he presents in his book, and the much more honest man he is when Jack Smith has his dick nailed to a wall. (Sounds like he doesn’t believe a lot of things that made it into his book.)

As for that unhinged Truth Social screed from Trump above, it will be lost on no one, including the judge in DC, that it’s a massive violation of the gag order in DC that’s currently technically on hold, because Trump has appealed. Kyle Cheney from Politico ticks through the ways: 1) Trump attacks the special counsel; 2) Trump attacks witnesses and people who do cooperate/flip; 3) Trump tries to discredit witness’s testimony.

Yeah, we reckon Judge Tanya Chutkan heard that one loud and clear.

[ABC News]

