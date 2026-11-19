Looks just like him! Photo by Igor Omilaev on Unsplash

Hey, so shit’s been pretty tough for a lot of us economically, right? What with these dipshit wars we’re actively engaged in or subsidizing, the cost of gas and diesel spiking all sorts of other goods, and a bunch of trigger-happy, extremely stupid fascists running around on our streets terrorizing people of color, which takes a lot of taxpayer money to maintain!

And then there’s the tariffs, the turd cherry on top of the shit sundae that the Trump administration has been trying to spoon-feed us. In February 2025, Donald Trump had a shit fit about the US-Mexico border, because he is a racist, and unilaterally announced new tariffs on goods from the countries he decided in his pea brain were responsible: Canada, Mexico, and China, because of course.

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Then we got the gaslightingly named “Liberation Day,” when the American people discovered that we would be paying still more tariffs, on goods from more than a hundred countries, for freedom!

And then waves hands lots of things happened, and the courts found Trump’s tariffs to be unconstitutional and ordered Trump or Howard Nutlick or whoever to return them. Remember that? You may not have noticed, since all these filthy companies have kept the prices just as high as they were before, and now they’re giving their ham-faced, dipshit executives insanely large bonuses for all the absolutely nothing they do besides cook up ways to further fleece the rest of us just trying to live our lives! Not employee bonuses, but executive bonuses. Per ProPublica:

The New York Federal Reserve Bank, which analyzed the prices of a broad swath of goods, found that 26% of the tariff costs were eaten by American customers; a study from Harvard Business School put the estimate at 43%. One study estimated that Trump’s tariffs cost typical American households about $1,000 last year. The administration and Congress have not placed constraints on how companies use the tariff refunds, though there have been calls to do so.

This whole story is just so absolutely infuriating. These absolute smug fuckers are just cleaning up on the backs of the American people, telling themselves they deserve it, and golden-parachuting out to go diddle some poor kids or add more flesh to their thumbish heads or whatever it is these boring creeps do.

Now, after the Supreme Court struck down Trump’s most sweeping tariffs earlier this year, the company [in this case Pro Publica means Stanley Black & Decker] is getting at least $298 million refunded. Instead of sharing that bounty with its customers, however, the firm has chosen different recipients: Its own leaders. The company is one of at least nine that have disclosed that they are using their refunds not to pay back the cash-strapped consumers who generally covered much of the tariff costs through higher prices, but to give bonuses, according to a ProPublica analysis of thousands of securities filings and earnings calls for publicly traded companies.

Seriously! Why do all their heads look like such fleshy thumbs? ProPublica tracked down nine companies guilty of larding up their own bank accounts with American taxpayer money while we all get to starve to death in our own homes, but I was only able to find three of them named in the story: Stanley Black & Decker, TJX (parent company of TJ Maxx and Marshalls), and Titleist.

Stanley Black & Decker, a tool company that makes common household products including vacuums, electric drills and measuring tapes, told its consumers they were forced to raise prices because of Trump’s import fees, ProPublica reported. The company is expected to receive at least $298m in tariff reimbursements and indicated some of it will go to bonuses. Executives at TJ Maxx and Marshalls, discount department stores that are set to receive tariff refunds, also said the same.

Well, there’s three shitty companies I will never buy anything from again, at least! And why would I ever buy anything from Titleist anyway? I have my own tits I can leist.

But it’s not all discouraging, disheartening news about a gigantic and unauthorized wealth transfer to some of the worst pieces of shit on the planet. There’s some hope in there too. As usual, it’s coming from the American people rather than the institutions that are supposed to represent and protect us, but it’s still coming.

Not a second too soon, either. Now they’re coming for our shoes. Tax these bastards into submission. That’s the moderate position!

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