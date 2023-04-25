REMEMBER WHEN! We will be spending much of the day throwing at your face some of our favorite old Tucker Carlson posts, or at least the ones Evan linked to yesterday, because that is a nice cheat sheet to start with. This post was originally published in February 2023.

If you were anywhere near the internet last night, you likely at least caught wind that a holy shit filing was released in the Dominion Voting Machines lawsuit against Fox News. Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer said it was one of the "most remarkable documents" he's ever seen, and boy, he ain't kiddin'. It is 192 solid pages of every Fox News idiot you know and loathe, admitting they knew Joe Biden won the election fair and square, that Donald Trump was full of shit, and so much more. It's their texts and emails to each other. It's what they really think of each other, and their viewers, and Trump.

We're sure Wonkette will devote more time to the whole filing today, but let's talk Tucker real quick.

Here are some things Tucker Carlson is now on record saying, with some dates and juicy details:

"Sidney Powell is lying. Fucking bitch. " (Tucker to his producer Alex Pfeiffer, 11/16/20)

"Sidney Powell is lying by the way. I caught her. It's insane." To which Laura Ingraham texted back, "Sidney is a complete nut. No one will work with her. Ditto with Rudy." To which Tucker replied, "It's unbelievably offensive to me. Our viewers are good people and they believe it." (11/18/20)

November 13: The filing says Tucker wrote privately that Trump should concede, and was in agreement that "there wasn't enough fraud to change the outcome" of the election.

He called the election fraud claims "ludicrous" and "totally off the rails." (11/20/20 and 12/24/20)

When, just after the election, Maria Bartiromo started pushing Sidney Powell's bullshit about Dominion's voting machines — which was sourced from somebody who said they saw it in a dream and who thought the wind talked to her, among other things — Tucker said the "software shit was absurd."

He said it was "shockingly reckless" to claim Dominion rigged the election without any proof in a text to [REDACTED] on 11/21/20.

After the Trump White House and other conservatives started screaming at Fox News for (correctly) calling Arizona for Biden on election night, Tucker's producer Pfeiffer said people on their side were being "reckless demagogues." Tucker said, "Of course they are. We're not going to follow them."

However, on the night of November 12, when Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich correctly factchecked a Trump tweet about Dominion and election rigging, Tucker group-texted Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham saying, "Please get her fired. Seriously .... What the fuck ? actually shocked...It needs to stop immediately , like tonight. It's measurably hurting the company. The stock price is down. Not a joke."

The night of January 6, Tucker texted his producer Pfeiffer that Donald Trump was "a demonic force, a destroyer. But he's not going to destroy us." And then he had the MyPillow Guy on his show on January 26 to blab more conspiracy theories. Said literally all the lies Tucker absolutely knew were lies. Tucker didn't push back.

Isn't discovery fun?

That third quote, where he's so concerned about his viewers being good people believing the lies? Yeah fuck that. First of all, you can see that he doesn't actually care, because he let the MyPillow Guy lie to his viewers and wanted that Fox News reporter fired for telling the truth about Trump's Big Lie.

Now let's look at what Tucker said on his show LAST FUCKING NIGHT:

“Tucker: There are so many unanswered questions. Some of them lingering. How, for example, did Biden get 15 million more votes than his former boss Obama? Was the 2020 election a miracle? Honestly we don't know and don't expect an answer tonight.” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1676595914

The transcript:

We haven't taken a poll, but it's possible on this Thursday evening you may be wondering what the hell is going on in our country. There are so many unanswered questions, some of them lingering. How, for example, did senile hermit Joe Biden get 15 million more votes than his former boss, rock star, crowd surfer Barack Obama? Results like that would seem to defy the laws of known physics and qualify instead as a miracle. Was the 2020 election a miracle? Honestly, we don't know and we don't expect to get an answer to it tonight.

OK, so stupid questions get stupid answers. How did Biden get so many votes? Because population growth, plus the fact that Biden was running against the most viscerally loathed man on the entire planet. Asked and answered. Fuck off.

But do you think for one second that this Dominion filing wasn't flying around Fox News studios last night? It came out before Tucker's show. Do you think they weren't all reading how their bullshit had been laid bare for all to see? Do you think Tucker didn't know?

Or do you think Tucker just has so much contempt for his viewers, knows how easily led they are, knows how stupid they are, and knows there is approximately a zero percent chance any of them would even know how to read a court filing for themselves, and that he was totally free to say all that?

We know the answer.

Read Will Sommer's whole thread, there is so much more. Hell, take the filing to the potty with you. You're going to want to know about ALL OF IT, KATIE.

