White nationalist bon vivant Tucker Carlson has spent the past year spreading disinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, so it’s not surprising that he now claims he’s personally vaccine free.

Earlier this month, Carlson addressed a blasphemy-tolerant crowd at the Awaken Church “megachurch” in San Diego. He praised their ongoing defiance of COVID-19 restrictions during the pandemic (after all, Jesus had a known disregard for public health). While mocking the need for additional booster shots, Carlson revealed that he’d missed the other installments in the franchise.

From The Daily Beast:

“I skipped the first three, I’m not getting that one either,” Carlson said, to rapturous applause from the crowd, Voice of San Diego first reported.

Carlson doesn’t possess a single recognizable human virtue, so it’s not a stretch to assume he’s lying. Since December, Fox News has required that its employees show proof of vaccination before entering the gates of hell. Previously, Carlson had insisted that Fox News had no such policy and the corporation was footloose and vaccine free.

Carlson is the biggest burning cross at the network, so maybe he’s excluded from the vaccine mandate. However, this raises the larger question of how is he still alive? A significant number of genuine, don’t-fake-the-funk anti-vaxxers have died over the past year, and the Omicron variant is more infectious than “We Don’t Talk About Bruno."

But maybe he’s built up his immune system with the “million” other vaccines he claimed he’s willingly had injected into his system. He’s all for vaccines as long as it’s not this specific one, which he opposes for logical, well-articulated reasons.

I look at these people, like, this just does not make sense at all. And I have no idea what’s up here, but whatever you’re telling me it’s just not true.







Giphy

Carlson lies professionally and Fox News has stated in court that no sensible person should take him seriously. Nonetheless, millions watch with mouths agape while Carlson undermines the COVID-19 vaccine and attacks any private or public effort to encourage vaccination.

The observable reality (so nothing you’d see on Fox News) is that COVID-19, particularly the Omicron variant, has kicked the crap out of unvaccinated Americans. Dr. Mahdee Sobhanie, an assistant professor of internal medicine and an infectious diseases physician at The Ohio State University, told ABC News in February that “the vast majority of patients — anywhere from 75 percent and greater — we're seeing is primarily unvaccinated individuals who are getting COVID and wind up in the hospital severely ill and are currently dying.”

The small percentage of fully vaccinated and boosted people who’ve died were either older or had truly severe preexisting conditions that put them at risk. Carlson (and his Fox News cohorts) have downplayed the impact on unvaccinated people while making quite the scene out of every fully vaccinated and boosted person who catches so much as a sniffle from COVID-19. When a fully vaccinated Colin Powell died from COVID-19 complications, Carlson claimed his death was evidence "you’ve been lied to.” Carlson didn’t tell the dullards watching at home that Powell, 84, had a weakened immune system from fighting cancer of the white blood cells.

Tucker Carlson says Colin Powell died of COVID despite being fully vaccinated, making no mention of Powell's cancer and claiming it as proof American's are "being lied to."pic.twitter.com/m08u4KlWRH — nikki mccann ramírez (@nikki mccann ramírez) 1634602051

Carlson has long resisted confirming his vaccination status, often in the grossest ways. When the New York Times asked him last June, he texted back: “When was the last time you had sex with your wife and in what position? We can trade intimate details.” Obviously, whether someone gets freaky deaky on the regular is irrelevant to an immunocompromised person who just wants to stay alive.

So, now we know (if you believe him) that Carlson is unvaccinated and defenseless against COVID-19. For the sake of our soul, we’re gonna just end this post right here.

[ The Daily Beast ]

