Another day, another tranche of texts in the Dominion case against Fox News, and oh boy, some of these are a barrel of laughs. Some are brand new, while others are hard copies of texts we already knew about. Seeing them makes it even more special, and also provides important context at times.

They all fall somewhere along the lines of exposing Fox News's contempt for its viewers, as it actively filled those morons' heads with lies about an election it knew wasn't stolen. And golly, the things these people say to each other when nobody's lookin'!

Savor every bit of this from Tucker Carlson:

Two days before Jan. 6 , Carlson texted [ reportedly his producer Alex Pfeiffer], “We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait.”



He added, “I hate him passionately,” and then, of Trump’s four years in office: “We’re all pretending we’ve got a lot to show for it, because admitting what a disaster it’s been is too tough to digest. But come on. There really isn’t an upside to Trump.”

Tucker was so excited about being able to ignore Donald Trump. He couldn't wait. He hates him passionately . He acknowledges Trump's presidency was a total dud.



All of that is so awesome.

Here's a screengrab for you to savor:

“Tucker Carlson on Trump: "I hate him passionately"” — John Whitehouse+ (@John Whitehouse+) 1678233338

Aaron Blake tweeted the other part:

“Tucker saying "I hate ^{{Trump}}^ passionately" is headline. But don't sleep on: "That's the last four years. We're all pretending we've got a lot to show for it, because admitting what a disaster it's been is too tough to digest. But come on. There isn't really an upside to Trump."” — Aaron Blake (@Aaron Blake) 1678241881

"There isn't really an upside to Trump." Oh boy, the things these people say when they're freely expressing their feelings, when they think their idiot viewers will never find out.

Another exchange with Pfeiffer reveals what Tucker thinks of Donald "Art of the Deal" Trump and his business acumen:

[Pfeiffer] tells him, “One [sic] the bright side — Trump has a pretty low rate at success in his business ventures.”



Carlson responded: “All of them fail. What he’s good at is destroying things. He’s the undisputed world champion of that. He could easily destroy us if we play it wrong. It’s so obvious.”

Inject all of this into our veins.

We are sure we'll have much more on the new texts, but in the meantime, the Washington Post has a good tick-tock going. We want to pivot to what Donald Trump was saying about Tucker last night.

GREAT JOB, TUCKER! Trump was so impressed! The "Unselect Committee" is "totally discredited" now! Blah blah blah blah blah.

And people started tweeting, "Who wants to tell him?" All of us do, Katie . We all want to tell Trump to his face what Tucker Carlson says about him behind his back, how he isn't admired even by the power people who pretend they admire him. They all think he's a joke. We want to watch the subtle expressions on his face as he absorbs the news. The devastation he tries and fails to conceal.

Here's a fun side-by-side of what Tucker says privately vs. what he says to the feral hogs watching at home:

“Tucker Carlson on October 30, 2020: “Reporters hate Trump with an all-consuming mania. They hate him so intensely that at times it's been amusing to watch.” Tucker Carlson on Trump in private on January 4, 2021: "I hate him passionately." https://t.co/4Icc3BgOxp” — Eric Hananoki (@Eric Hananoki) 1678234692

So anyway, Trump was really impressed with Tucker's second night of his January 6 recruitment porn video for Stupid Redneck ISIS. He may be the only one. (Actually Elon Musk was probably impressed. Elon Musk is breathtakingly stupid and gullible and really thought the first night was a banger. )

But again, it really seems like Tucker blew his load the first night and the rest is just weak, traitor jizz dribblings. Nikki McCann Ramirez watched it for Rolling Stone — we sure didn't — and reports that he showed hardly any of his 40,000-some-odd hours of footage on night two, and instead just bitched and moaned that people are laughing at night one and calling him a lying fraud.

Carlson opened the show by lambasting lawmakers who had criticized his coverage, particularly the widespread condemnation he received from members of his own party . The Fox host accused lawmakers criticizing him of degrading themselves and endorsing lies and censorship.

Hahahahahaha.

Ramirez notes that Fox News barely deigned to mention Tucker's sad flaming turd on air yesterday — a fact that made the stupidest of the homeschooled MAGA legal community very angry — and it was Bret Baier, and it wasn't exactly flattering to Tucker. Apparently he mostly just had guests on to spread lies and propaganda for him, since we guess he's out of video to manipulate.

Meanwhile the disgust from even Republicans continues to roll in. Rep. Dan Crenshaw said, "if your message is then to try and convince people that nothing bad happened, then it’s just gonna make us look silly.” Senator John Kennedy said, “I was here. It was not peaceful. It was an abomination." And of course there was Mitch McConnell:

McConnell held up Manger’s letter during his weekly briefing with reporters, saying that he would “associate myself entirely with the opinion of the chief of the Capitol Police about what happened on January 6th.”

Here's McConnell saying it:

“McConnell: With regard to the presentation on Fox last night, I want to associate myself entirely with the opinion of the chief of the Capitol Police about what happened on January 6th” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1678217912

So that's where we are now. Tucker's treason dick is limp, but now we know how much he truly hates Donald Trump when the cameras are off.

But we don't know if anybody's had the distinct pleasure of telling Trump that to his face. Can somebody please videotape his reaction? America needs to see it.

