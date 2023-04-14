Well, that didn't take long.

Yesterday, a 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guard member named Jack Teixeira was arrested in connection with the Discord leaks. It sounds like this wasn't some high-tech dude who really covered his tracks, since earlier that day, the Washington Post was reporting on the extensive conversations it had with a teenager in the dude's Discord group, who among other things showed WaPo a video of the guy shooting guns while yelling racist and antisemitic slurs.

It was then that we personally knew MAGA types were going to get a red hot doggie boner for this guy, whoever he was.

It's that, but it's also so much more than that. On top of the red hot doggie boner, they are just lying about what the leaks say, because they know their followers are too stupid and trusting to check things for themselves. Specifically, they are lying and saying the leaked documents show America is in a secret hot war against Russia, and that the Biden administration is lying about it. Ayup.

Obviously Tucker Carlson went hard last night.

Nikki McCann Ramirez reports at Rolling Stone:

“Tonight, the news media are celebrating the capture of the kid who told Americans what’s actually happening in Ukraine,” Carlson told viewers . He continued, “They are treating him like Osama Bin Laden, maybe even worse actually, because, unlike Al Qaeda, apparently, this kid is a racist.” The host was referring to reports that the Discord server in which Teixeira shared the documents contained several racist memes .

Oh no, what is the truth? And how are they treating him worse than Bin Laden? Are they raiding his compound in Pakistan? And how dare they call him a racist just because he's apparently a racist who shoots guns in the air while yelling racist things? If they start calling people racist just because they're always saying racist things, then ...

“Tucker: The news media are celebrating the capture of the kid who told Americans what is actually happening in Ukraine.” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1681430877

Oh no, Tucker, what is ACTUALLY HAPPENING in Ukraine?

As Ramirez explains, the documents say there are 14 US special forces in Ukraine. (Yes, 14.) This means, according to Tucker, that he's been right all along and this is really America's war in Ukraine against Russia. Why did we only secretly deploy 14 troops? Probably because the rest of the military is woke and full of Dylan Mulvaney's Bud Light and there were only 14 among the entire American fighting force who were combat-ready, but we imagine that's a Tucker monologue for another time.

“The United States is a direct combatant in a war against Russia. As we speak, American soldiers are fighting Russian soldiers,” Carlson claimed, “This is a hot war between the two primary nuclear superpowers on Earth. And yet, this war has never been formally declared. It has not been authorized by Congress. And for that reason, this war is a violation of American law. It is a crime.”

Fourteen US special forces. Against hundreds of thousands of Russians who illegally invaded Ukraine and immediately started executing and raping and torturing kids. You know, just to remind you what the country Tucker does propaganda for has actually been doing there. What atrocities Tucker's real father Putin is responsible for.

Fourteen US special forces. Sounds like they're just at the embassy in Kyiv, doing embassy stuff.

But that's how Tucker is selling his lie that actually this is an illegal American war against his adopted motherland, which he really ought to fuck off to. Even though, as Ramirez notes here, Fox News's own correspondent Jacqui Heinrich confirmed the reporting that the 14 special forces are just at the embassy doing shit there.

“Fox's own correspondent reported that the US Special Forces stationed in Ukraine are part of an embassy attache, not combat troops. But Tucker Carlson is on air claiming their presence is an act of war. https: //t.co/TNzJSDxNgV” — nikki mccann ramírez (@nikki mccann ramírez) 1681431108

Ramirez also notes that Heinrich is the very reporter Tucker wanted fired after the 2020 election, because she called bullshit on Donald Trump's Big Lie on TV. Tucker and other Fox News hosts were busy actively and knowingly lying to their viewers about the election at that time. Couldn't have news reporters reporting the news, it was getting in the way of their lying.

Anyway, back to Teixeira AKA Tucker's new barely legal boy crush:

“Tucker: What’s happening to this leaker now is what happens to anyone who contradicts the National Security State and their obedient servants in the media. You go to prison..” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1681431458

"What’s happening to this leaker now is what happens to anyone who contradicts the National Security State and their obedient servants in the media. You go to prison."

Uh huh, OK, sure, maybe Tucker can bake him some brownies and go visit him at the jail or something.

We don't know the full story yet on this dumbass Jack Teixeira. We don't know if he's just a stupid racist MAGA idiot who thought it was cool to share intelligence he improperly stole with his stupid friends on Discord, or if he had been somehow turned or was being used, wittingly or unwittingly, by our enemies. It definitely sounds like the first part is true. He seems like an absolute loser.

Here's a really interesting clip of NBC News reporter Ben Collins talking about the chain of custody of the leaked documents, how they started with the little racist gun-humper nerd trying to impress his video game friends on the video game chat:

“.@oneunderscore__ on the 21-year-old National Guardsman suspected in leak of government documents: "This started so small. This is 20, 30 people talking about video games in a space. This guy was trying to impress his friends." #TheReidOut” — The ReidOut (@The ReidOut) 1681431825

But anyway, back to Tucker's show. Oh god, there was so much whining.

Tucker bitched and moaned that the media is hiding the REAL secrets of the leaks, and that the New York Times and Washington Post conspired with the FBI and used "illegal surveillance techniques" to track the dude down. He invited his buddy Glenn Greenwald on so they could bitch and moan together about all the things Glenn and the white supremacist fascists are mad about regarding this. Surprise! Glenn repeated the thing about how these docs reveal that American officials LIED and there are American "boots on the ground" in Ukraine.

(Twenty-eight boots, to be precise. At the embassy in Kyiv. Doin' embassy stuff.)

Tucker agreed that it is appalling that the media colluded with the Deep State to hide that we are in a "direct hot war" with Russia. Tucker said this is the "most significant fact of our generation." (Uncle Sam wants YOU! But only 14 of you! The rest you just keep being woke and transgender and reading your gay poems on battleships! )

Here's video of that, if you have fuckall to do:

“The Media Exposed Its Allegiance to the Government by Doing the FBI's Work for Them "It was the New York Times and The Washington Post that did the FBI's work and found the leaker and led the FBI to him!" exclaimed @ggreenwald. "They love leaks when the CIA and Homeland…” — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@The Vigilant Fox 🦊) 1681435329

It really is amazing how quickly Vladimir Putin's fluffers in America have decided this loser is the best thing since sliced (white) bread, and how their talking points got coordinated so fast.

Speaking of that, hi there, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“Jake Teixeira is white, male, christian, and antiwar. That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime. And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more. Ask yourself who is the real enemy? A young low level national guardsmen? Or the…” — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸) 1681418790

Here's the full text of that:

Jake Teixeira is white, male, christian, and antiwar. That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime. And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more. Ask yourself who is the real enemy? A young low level national guardsmen? Or the administration that is waging war in Ukraine, a non-NATO nation, against nuclear Russia without war powers?

Again, SO WEIRD, how quickly their talking points came together. Or as Greg Sargent tweeted, "It's interesting how direct and open the pro-Putin right is in linking Russia's fortunes to those of the illiberal authoritarian white Christian secession movement in the United States."

Except it's not surprising.

All these people are traitors to America and to the entire free world and everything good that exists in it.

In summary and in conclusion, Tucker was really mad in 2017 when Reality Winner leaked government secrets that exposed Russian crimes against America in the 2016 election. Called her a felon and everything. Just saying.

That's it, that's our summary and conclusion.

