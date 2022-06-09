In case you forgot how much Tucker Carlson is on the side of America's enemies, he reckoned he'd tell ya on his show last night, as the January 6 hearings are about to get started tonight in primetime (join us for liveblogging!). "But which of America's enemies is Tucker making sweet love with this time?" you are asking, because you just never know.

Except you DO know, because we wrote it in the headline.

TUCKER CARLSON: Tonight we want to get to the most basic question of all that you never hear asked. And it's this: Why did so many Trump voters show up at the Capitol in the first place? Somehow, no one's ever really explained that.

Because this one authoritarian pig who lived at 1600 Pennsylvania illegitimately had been on Twitter for weeks telling his pig followers to come there.

For instance, when his now-indicted econ loon Peter Navarro gave him some kind of DSM-V manual masquerading as an "election fraud report," he tweeted on December 19, "A great report by Peter. Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election. Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!" And on December 26, "The ‘Justice’ Department and the FBI have done nothing about the 2020 Presidential Election Voter Fraud, the biggest SCAM in our nation’s history, despite overwhelming evidence. They should be ashamed. History will remember. Never give up. See everyone in D.C. on January 6th."

And on December 27, "See you in Washington, DC, on January 6th. Don’t miss it. Information to follow!"

And then a pair on New Years:

Jan. 1: "The BIG Protest Rally in Washington, D.C., will take place at 11.00 A.M. on January 6th. Locational details to follow. StopTheSteal!"Trump tweeted .



Jan. 1: "January 6th. See you in D.C."Trump tweeted .

AND MORE! But hey, why should we type all this out? The House January 6 Select Committee will start proving to America tonight, while Fox News viewers jerk off to dogwhistles and sedition, how the former president ordered a terrorist attack on the country, and his followers did it.

But Tucker knows his viewers are too stupid/trusting to verify what he says, so he lied to them some more, because that's how his show is designed.

TUCKER: For a year and a half, Democrats have searched for a smoking gun that would prove some sort of preplanned conspiracy to storm the Capitol. They haven't found that because there wasn't a preplanned conspiracy.

Sure about that, shitmouth?

TUCKER: So instead they've told us the crowd converged on the Capitol that day because their orange cult leader commanded them to. Now, Trump did encourage a protest that day, that is true, but it's not a real explanation for what happened next.

Oh, we're sure we'll se a whole a lot of dots connected, both by the committee and by the Department of Justice. All these Proud Boys getting their charges bumped up to seditious conspiracy seems like an interesting sign that might be coming, no?

TUCKER: The people you saw outside the Capitol on January 6th were not brainwashed robots mindlessly following their leader.

OK. Is he saying they hate the real America every bit as much as their leader does and they're willing to overthrow it in his name? Because that's an interesting look.

TUCKER: Whatever you think of them, they weren't sociology students from Wesleyan telling you with a straight face there are 400 genders because their professor told them so.

Hahahahahaha.

TUCKER: No, they were just the opposite.

What's the opposite of 400 genders Wesleyans?

TUCKER: These were mostly sober, middle-class people. Older, for the most part, small business owners from small-ish towns far from the fashionable coasts.

Tucker's defense is that they were just sweet old loser small-town terrorists, as opposed to the other kind, whatever Tucker considers the real kind. (What could he possibly be alluding to?)

And some of what he's saying is the truth. But the most interesting thing to us is that more than half the people arrested in connection with the terrorist attack came from counties where Joe Biden won, which suggests that these weren't actually people who ride cows in the town square in Mayberry like the good old days, but rather white racists really upset about how their own cities are getting more diverse. Specifically, Robert Pape from the Chicago Project on Security and Threats at the University of Chicago found that those terrorists were coming from places where the white population is going down and the non-white population is going up.

You might say they're mad about some kind of "Great Replacement." Soundfamiliar, Tucker?

TUCKER: They were mostly passionately patriotic Americans, the kind who believe in the Bill of Rights and know what it says. These were people who genuinely love America, far more than say, Chuck Schumer loves America.

Fuck you, white supremacist.

Hearings and Wonkette liveblog begin tonight!

