Yesterday, before Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene began her morning of tweeting out treason and sedition, she tweeted that she "Can't wait for the real news tomorrow," and also, "I love being right." Once news broke that Barely House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had turned the full January 6 tapes over to Tucker Carlson, it was clear that Greene knew that news was going to break this morning, because she and McCarthy are so strangely close now.

Now, along with everything else she's furious about this morning, she's furious that people are laughing at this news and correctly pointing out that McCarthy only gave the tapes to Tucker so he could use them for lying and propaganda. She's furious people don't think this is the real news. "Just wait more is coming," she tweeted without punctuation. She's welcome to keep hollerin' until she's hoarse, fuck if we care.

Axios reports that Tucker now has 41,000 hours of January 6 footage, and that he's going to start airing "excerpts" in the "coming weeks." Tucker told Axios, "[T]here was never any legitimate reason for this footage to remain secret. ... If there was ever a question that's in the public's interest to know, it's what actually happened on January 6. By definition, this video will reveal it. It's impossible for me to understand why any honest person would be bothered by that." Because Tucker Carlson is an inveterate liar and we know what conservatives like to do with selective video editing.

Reportedly this process has been going on since the beginning of February or so.

It's funny that we're getting this news just exactly as we are getting detailed confirmation of how Fox News knew all along that Donald Trump's Big Lie was just that, and amplified it anyway. Who had a huge role in that? Tucker Carlson. Kevin McCarthy doesn't think Tucker will really expose some kind of truth that will help make the events of January 6 look like a domestic terrorist attack, because of how that's what it was. Kevin McCarthy knows Tucker will edit the video together selectively to make it look like it was just some old white tourists with fanny packs who came to see how a bill becomes a law.

We have a feeling some of the grossest editing will happen with the footage of the shooting of Ashli Babbitt, which even McCarthy has said was justified. Tucker clearly doesn't think so. He thinks that's the police shooting we should really be outraged about. Tucker's lying propaganda about January 6 has been boundless and shameless. If what he does with these tapes is as vile and reprehensible as what he's done with the story of that day so far, it will break new barriers for indecency.

Kevin McCarthy knows this. That's the point.

Of course it's possible Tucker just wants to do selective editing to make some movies about the US Capitol getting its testicles tanned. If that happens, we will say "Ope! Turns out Tucker just wanted to get the Capitol's balls tanned!"

For real footage of January, you can of course refer to all the footage the January 6 Committee showed. And lest we forget, we all watched it on television all day that day, witnessed the terrorist attack as it unfolded.

But because Wonkette is psychic, we also have some exclusive video clips of Tucker's January 6 footage, which prove all the things the seditionists want to prove about January 6.

Finally, the REAL truth comes out.



Giphy



Giphy



Giphy



Cat GIF Giphy



Giphy

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!



And once that doesn't exist, I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?