Know how Tucker Carlson is always very upset by the mistreatment the January 6 terrorists are enduring at the hands of the deep state, woke, BLM drag queen storytime Justice Department? And you know how, from the very beginning, he's been obsessed with making his pig-smelly viewers believe that any consequences for white supremacist domestic terrorists who literally attacked the US Capitol that day in order to overturn the election and overthrow the government are a personal attack on his viewers?

He's fixated on spreading the fiction that those domestic terrorists were actually just peaceful freedom lovers there to ask Congress some questions. Even though we all know differently, because we watched the attack play out on television.

And of course, it's not just the January 6 terrorists. It's all right-wing extremists.

With that in mind, here is a very short two-act play about Tucker Carlson's show last night.

It was all over Twitter that Tucker had demanded that Mike Pence comment on whether he supported one of these sweet freedom-loving January 6-ers receiving 3.5 years in prison just for sitting in Mike Pence's chair. Should sweet boys go to prison just for sitting in chair? Why, if that sweet boy had asked nicely enough, Mike Pence might have let him sit in chair!

The transcript:

TUCKER CARLSON: This week, a 24-year old former UCLA student called Christian Secor was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison. Now by Merrick Garland's standards, that's a very long time. Even people who commit acts of terrorism don't spend that long in jail.

This was the part where Tucker babbled at his viewers about Black people who did scary things and got less prison time. We will not be indulging Tucker by copy/pasting it. We pick back up where Tucker asks:

TUCKER: So, what exactly did Christian Secor do to spend more time behind bars, a lot more, than those guys? Well, on January 6 of 2021, Christian Secor walked into the Senate chamber and sat down briefly in Mike Pence's seat. That's it. Didn't hurt anyone, sat in Mike Pence's seat. For that, Christian Secor will spend more time in prison than people who tried to set police officers on fire -- to murder police officers.



So, what does Mike Pence think of this? A man going to prison for three and a half years for sitting in his seat? He didn't issue a statement about it, so we called his office. What do you think? He didn't respond. Maybe he will. It'd be interesting to know, what does Mike Pence think? Is he for this?

Indeed, he walked in — quiet as a lamb probably, with his hands in the praying position! — and sat down in Mike Pence's chair, and that's it. There is no other context that should be important to Tucker's viewers, like "Where was Mike Pence's chair located at the time?" or "Who is Mike Pence, and is there some reason security around him might have been tight even on a normal day?" or "Did the accused sit in Mike Pence's chair while participating in a terrorist attack on the United States Capitol with the intent of overturning a free and fair election and overthrowing the government at the incitement of Donald Trump?"

HE SAT IN CHAIR. NO MORE, NO LESS, BUT ESPECIALLY NO MORE.

First they came for the chair-sitters and I was like "Nah, I've been sitting down all day, feels good to stretch my legs!"

OK, so that's the end of the first act. As with many plays and musicals, the second act is significantly shorter than the first. The second act is just this tweet:

“just to be clear, the story here is that tucker carlson is explicitly devoting time to defending a young white supremacist. it's not that he's begging mike pence to comment on one random insurrectionist. https: //t.co/tf2zl7tfG9” — Brendan Karet (@Brendan Karet) 1666318762

That's Brendan Karet from Media Matters. Click on it. Click on the pictures, specifically the tweet that explains who Christian Secor is.

This tweet, we mean:

“Christian Secor, a Groyper ally of white nationalist Nick Fuentes who entered the Senate chamber on Jan. 6, is set to go to trial on Jan. 18, 2022. Secor is a self-identified fascist whose DLive streaming handle pays homage to incel murderer Eliiot Rodger. #CapitolInsurrection” — Jordan Green (@Jordan Green) 1624980242

That's Jordan Green, who covers right-wing extremism for RawStory. Feels like some important context, eh? (For more on Secor, that charmer, NPR has a good overview. )

HE SAT IN CHAIR! Tucker yelps. ARE YOU OK WITH THIS, MIKE PENCE? Tucker shrieks. ARE WE SUPPOSED TO BE OK WITH THIS PERSON IN A CHAIR GOING TO PRISON FOR LONGER THAN PEOPLE WHO SCARE TUCKER?

We guess when it's a guy like Secor, it's personal for Tucker Carlson.

[ Media Matters ]

