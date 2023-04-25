The weird Tucker Carlson defenses/remembrances/love notes are coming out. There's the Glenn Greenwald kind, which is worshipful and wailing and lasts for days at a time and feels almost religious in nature.

About the same time last night as when Glenn started singing the Portuguese section of the funeral mass he had written for his slain friend, Matt Walsh from the Daily Wire jotted down his letter to Penthouse about the time Tucker brushed up against him and it gave him a starburst.

“Extremely rare that someone much higher on the totem pole will send you a word of encouragement when they stand to gain nothing from it. There are only a few people in the business who will do something like that and one of them is Tucker Carlson. Great talent and a good man.” — Matt Walsh (@Matt Walsh) 1682386934



"Tucker sent me a text message out of the blue several years ago just to tell me he appreciates my work. I had a much lower profile back then. I didn't think he even knew who I was. He took the time to track my number down and reach out. Very few people like that in this business. Extremely rare that someone much higher on the totem pole will send you a word of encouragement when they stand to gain nothing from it. There are only a few people in the business who will do something like that and one of them is Tucker Carlson. Great talent and a good man."

What a shock, we thought, that Tucker Carlson would reach out to an aspiring white fascist with clear masculinity issues and a preternatural obsession with using his work to stir up hatred against LGBTQ+ people like that. How big of him to take the time out of his day for another creepy white guy like that.

One of Ron DeSantis's creepy white guys, Nate Hochman, wrote his own letter to Penthouse about Tucker last night.

“One of the most powerful men in conservative politics took the time to sit down and call some random 23 year old kid he had never met — just to tell him to hang in there, and to ask if there was anything he could do to help. It’s something I will never forget” — Nate Hochman (@Nate Hochman) 1682378107

"Tucker Carlson once called me, out of the blue, because he had heard through friends that I was going through a rough patch. We had never spoken before, but he took 45 minutes out of his night to offer support/advice. It remains one of the most surreal experiences of my life. One of the most powerful men in conservative politics took the time to sit down and call some random 23 year old kid he had never met — just to tell him to hang in there, and to ask if there was anything he could do to help. It’s something I will never forget."

In response, MSNBC's Chris Hayes just bodied the little shit:

“@njhochman Was the rough patch when you were caught effusively praising a Nazi incel as a great role model for young men?” — Nate Hochman (@Nate Hochman) 1682378107

"Was the rough patch when you were caught effusively praising a Nazi incel as a great role model for young men?"

Well, that sure could have been what it was. Hochman was neither "random" nor a "kid" at the time, but he was 23 as he says. And before he was slobbering over Tucker Carlson, he was slobbering over actual Nazi incel Nick Fuentes. (To be fair, he was probably slobbering over both at the same time.)

The Bulwark explained last month when Ron DeSantis hired the dude:

As first reported by the Dispatch last year, Hochman participated in a Twitter Space with white nationalist virgin Nick Fuentes—and lavishly praised him. “We were just talking about your influence and we were saying, like, you’ve gotten a lot of kids ‘based’ and we respect that for sure,” Hochman said. “I literally said, I think Nick’s probably a better influence than Ben Shapiro on young men who might otherwise be conservative.”



He went on to discuss the merits and demerits of one of America’s most vile humans, saying the fact that he has said “super edgy things means that there’s a pretty strong ceiling to what you can actually accomplish in politics.”

These aren't the only stories of Tucker's well-documented sexxxy white nationalist kindnesses we've seen so far. We even saw a video of Tucker being nice to somebody who asked him why he was fishing.

You would think he had died, the way they are acting.

It's all very strange and we send everyone condolences for their loss, haha just kidding we piss on your sadness and curse the frozen fish sticks of your god's ancestors.

The end.

[ Bulwark ]

