If you hang out in the replies of well-known conservatives on Twitter — doing your daily Block The Blue exercises, perhaps — you'll see there is a general sentiment among those people that the TuckerLeaks (gross) that Media Matters has been publishing are actually making him look cooler. (Media Matters is calling them FOXLEAKS. Wonkette is making it grosser, because that is how we do.) The one-third (or so) of Americans who are hardcore white MAGA racists, AKA Tucker's fans, they may not be the best arbiter of what makes a person look "cooler," but that's what we've seen them saying.

Mostly we just think they're adding to the general creeper-ness about Tucker. The text the New York Times published — where Tucker was fantasizing about white Trump guys killing an "antifa," but lamenting the way they were doing it because he apparently thought it was beneath white people — that was disturbing. And we are sure there is a lot more like that coming, because quite frankly nothing we have seen so far is a good explanation for why Tucker was really fired. Also, Fox News just seems to hate him.

But the Media Matters ones are kinda fun, because they largely show how Tucker is just fuckin' weird. White MAGA men are just fuckin' weird . They wear their masculinity issues on their sleeves, and they think they look strong and cool, and the rest of America is like LOL what is wrong with that guy?

Today's Media Matters TuckerLeak (gross) is Tucker, like a fascinated seven-year-old, asking the woman doing his makeup if women have "pillow fights" when they go to the bathroom. We know Tucker thinks bathrooms are for beating up gay guys, but what do the WOMENFOLKS do in there? It is a mystery question 53-year-old Tucker never has gotten an answer to!

TUCKER CARLSON: Can I ask you a question? You don't have to answer, it’s personal.



MAKEUP ARTIST: Mm-hmm.



CARLSON: I’m not speaking of you, but more in general with ladies, when they go to the ladies room and “powder their noses,” is there actually nose-powdering going on?



MAKEUP ARTIST: Sometimes.



CARLSON: Oooh. I like the sound of that.



MAKEUP ARTIST: Most of the time, it’s lipstick.



CARLSON: Do pillow fights ever break out? You don’t have to, you don’t have to —



MAKEUP ARTIST: Not in the bathroom.



CARLSON: OK. Not in the bathroom. That'd be more a dorm activity.



OFF-CAMERA VOICE: [UNINTELLIGIBLE]



CARLSON: I’m sorry, [REDACTED]. You are such a good sport. Such a good person. Thank you. I know you do, but you do not deserve that. And I mean it with great affection.

But why though? Again, it's not particularly offensive, he's just a weirdo. Just a giggly, fuckin' emotionally under-developed weirdo. Is he not able to ask his wife "Hey, what's happening in the bathroom?" Why would he think there are pillows to fight with in the women's bathroom? And also, we note that his conception of women living in a dorm appears to be entirely based on the ladder booby scene in Animal House .

Giggly Tucker, mustering up the courage to ask the makeup lady if there are pillow fights in the lady bathroom. Please also note the "Oooh. I like the sound of that" when she says that "sometimes" there is actual nose-powdering. He seems legitimately titillated.

Maybe this is what conservative white women are into, we're not here to kink-shame. (Hand to God, we saw yesterday in a Twitter reply section MAGA women responding to a picture of Tucker on a horse with their equivalent of "I'll be in my bunk." Couldn't find it if we tried.)

As for the other TuckerLeaks (gross) there was the one where he was talking shit about how Fox Nation sucks and its website doesn't work for shit. Not pertinent to us, but maybe it might piss Fox off. (You should see the Wonkette chats about our own web server!) In that one he also said some real disturbing shit about welcoming violent misogynist creep Andrew Tate "back into the brotherhood of journalists."

There was one TuckerLeak (gross) from not long after Tucker's ball-tanning thing where he's on video telling Piers Morgan that in their interview, "if we're going to talk about sex, I'd love to hit some of the fine points of technique." Uh OK, sure, Tucker.

In this short TuckerLeak (gross), he talks about his "post-menopausal fans" weighing in on his appearance, and mimics Bill O'Reilly saying "Fuck it, we'll do it live!" What we're more interested in here, though, is the fact that Tucker's high-pitched laugh is a thing that happens off camera too. It is just the way he expresses joy.

And then this TuckerLeak (gross), where he talks about when he had to meet with the Dominion lawyer, whining that they "triggered the shit out of" him. Bless his heart.

He does the laugh in this one too.

But seriously, what the fuck with that shit about girls having pillow fights in the bathroom?

Fuckin' weirdo.

Can't wait to see what TuckerLeaks come out next!

(Gross.)

[ Media Matters ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.



And once that doesn't exist, I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?