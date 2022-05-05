Much of America's focus this week has understandably shifted to the stolen, illegitimate, and lying conservative majority on the Supreme Court and its brazen attack on abortion, bodily autonomy, and the privacy rights of anyone who isn't a white supremacist Christian man. But the rest of the world is still on fire, Russia's genocidal war against Ukraine continues, and Vladimir Putin's enthusiastic fluffers in American media are still clocked in for duty.

Julia Davis reports that a Tucker clip from earlier this week is just the star of Russian state-run media right now, as his clips so often are:

Tucker Carlson's latest performance is an especially big hit in Moscow. State TV propagandists loved it so much, Russia's 60 Minutes included it not once, but twice in their evening broadcast—neatly bookended by the Kremlin's war propaganda. Here's one of those clips. #TuckyoRosepic.twitter.com/F3qkwOHUOp — Julia Davis (@Julia Davis) 1651716978

Wow.

The broadcast in question happened Monday night, just minutes before Samuel Alito's dirty dark forced birth masturbation fantasy leaked.

Let's see how much blood Tucker can lick off Putin's hands and spit back at America.



TUCKER CARLSON (HOST): Democrats have convinced themselves that Russia stole the presidency, which rightfully belonged to Hillary Clinton. And they mean it when they say it. And that's why they are taking us to war with Russia. [...]



So, that's not their goal — saving Ukraine, saving human lives. No, that's not their goal. Instead, the war in Ukraine is designed to cause regime change in Moscow. They want to topple the Russian government. That would be payback for the 2016 election. So, this is the logical, maybe the inevitable, end stage of Russiagate.

Wow, that's a lot, even for Tucker. The amount of lying bullshit and Kremlin propaganda is immense, but we'll see if we can find it all.

1. Russia worked damn hard to steal that election. The then-Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee agreed. Start with Paul Manafort if you need a refresh.

2. No one in America is taking us to war with Russia. The other side of the current war with Russia is "Ukraine," not "Democrats." We know Putin and Tucker have been flogging that since Putin committed his first Ukrainian war crime of 2022, but it's still a lie.

3. "The war in Ukraine is designed to cause regime change in Moscow"? Smirking traitor say what? Putin started the war against Ukraine, unprovoked. So unless Putin started the war in order to regime change himself ...

Then again, these brain-atrophied DSM-V candidates also think Hillary Clinton created the Russia scandal in order to steal the election from herself , so ...

But note that Tucker still has his tongue up Putin's ass, flogging his conspiracy theory that Democrats forced Russia to attack Ukraine. Calling this "payback for the 2016 election," Tucker absolves Putin of all guilt for the innocent Russian men, women, children and babies Putin has bombed to smithereens.

Tucker claimed that we aren't sending Ukraine arms so it can defend itself. "We arm Ukraine so that we can punish Russia. Why? For stealing Hillary Clinton's coronation." That must be news to all the Republican congressmen who voted to lend American arms to Ukraine. (Ten of Putin's favorite Republicans of course voted against it in the House. The Senate passed it unanimously.)

Tucker also said that if America really cared about Ukraine, we'd "push for a settlement now." He said, "You would have done it two months ago, but they're not doing that." And by "settlement," Tucker means give Putin some of what he wants to steal, in the war he started for zero reason besides how Putin has Little Man Syndrome about recreating the Russian Empire.

That's what Tucker's selling this week. And Russian state TV and the guy who runs it just love it.

By the way, another thing Russian TV is talking about this week is nuking the UK and Ireland to oblivion. Just FYI.

