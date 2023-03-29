Last week, Tucker Carlson terrified his idiot viewers by telling them that transgender people were going to get ALL THE GUNS and that they were coming to murder them. We would say it was unhinged even for him, but we think we may be far beyond "even for him" at this point. Then the horrible, devastating mass shooting happened in Nashville, where the person holding the weapons of mass destruction reportedly identified as trans.

This merely confirmed Tucker's theory that trans people are going to get ALL THE GUNS and are coming to murder everyone.

Obviously, this is different from the 98 percent of mass shootings where straight cisgender dudes bring in their weapons of war and gun down innocent schoolchildren and coworkers and concert-goers and so forth. And it's definitely different from all those dudes who leave manifestos jerking off to white supremacist conspiracy theories like the Great Replacement Theory, which happens to ALSO be one of Tucker's greatest fap fantasies.

If you thought Tucker's rhetoric was vile and dangerous before, just look at him now.

Here's some of last night's monologue:

“Tucker Carlson: The trans movement is targeting Christians, including with violence. Most Christian leaders in this country don't want to admit that. Admitting it might force them to take deeply unfashionable positions.” — nikki mccann ramírez (@nikki mccann ramírez) 1680048673

Tucker is irrationally viciously seething mad that the authorities haven't released the shooter's manifesto. We don't remember him being so impatient after the Buffalo synagogue mass shooting, when that killer's manifesto obsessed about the Great Replacement, or El Paso, or Christchurch. Maybe those manifestos just came out in a more timely manner.

"The trans movement is targeting Christians," said Tucker, "including with violence. Most Christian leaders in this country don't want to admit that. Admitting it might force them to take deeply unfashionable positions." What kinds of unfashionable positions, Tucker?

In the next 10 seconds after that quote, Tucker asserted that it was "true" that trans people are targeting Christians three times in rapid fire manner. We've talked about Tucker's nervous tic with over-asserting that things are "true," and how it's one of his tells that he's actively lying and delivering propaganda.

You can read Tucker's full monologue from last night if you'd like. It's called "The trans movement is targeting Christians." He continued lying about how actually America isn't dangerous for trans people and actually trans people are privileged over everyone else, and continued to tell his viewers that NPR is encouraging trans people to get as many guns as possible.

Identifying as trans, whatever, again, its downsides, does convey status in this country, which is why so many young people now do. Not a lot of 19-year-olds are pretending to be car mechanics or lineman for a regional power company in eastern Ohio, but plenty of college freshmen do pretend to be members of the opposite sex, and why wouldn't they? The people in charge despise working class Whites, but they venerate the trans community.

People don't identify as mechanics but they do identify as trans, got it. Never forget that on top of everything else, Tucker is deeply fuckin' weird.

The lies, and then the incitement:

We can't think of any trans person who's ever been murdered by a pastor. As far as we know, that has never happened. So, it's not an actual threat of violence from Christians that's inspiring some trans people to buy an AR-15.

Tucker can't think of any trans people who have ever been murdered by pastors, so there must not be any threat from Christians against trans people. Obviously trans people are targeted with fatal violence at high rates in America, but because Tucker has erected a strawman that he can't think of any trans people who have been murdered by pastors, then we're just supposed to follow him down his little Nazi incitement path.

You know, we may start publishing a daily list of Christian leaders — pastors, youth group leaders, Christian school teachers — who rape and sexually abuse kids, as we've done occasionally before. In the meantime, a lawyer on TikTok is listing all the people every week arrested for it. It's a hell of a lot more fair than what Tucker is doing here, and a lot more pertinent, considering the right-wing Christian holy war against LGBTQ+ folks and drag queens. At least with Christian leaders hurting kids, it's something that happens EVERY FUCKING DAY, which suggests an actual pattern.

Back to Tucker:

No, it's got to be more fundamental than that, and it is. The trans movement is the mirror image of Christianity, and therefore its natural enemy.

Go fuck yourself, Tucker.

In Christianity, the price of admission is admitting that you're not God.

Fine, we'll do it in this post.

Former Wausau Priest Sentenced for Child Porn Charges

Christians openly concede that they have no real power over anything, and for that matter, very little personal virtue.

We'll do a line from Tucker's anti-trans incitement monologue, and then a headline about Christian leaders hurting kids. How about that?

Houston GOP activist knew for years of child sex abuse claims against Southern Baptist leader, law partner

The trans movement takes the opposite view.

Man arrested in Athens on child pornography charges (It was aformer Catholic school teacher. )

Trans ideology claims dominion over nature itself.

Retired Orange County Pastor Convicted of Sex Assaults on 2 Girls

We can change the identity we were born with, they will tell you with wild eyed certainty.

Abilene Christian University professor arrested, accused of sexually abusing adopted children

These are all from the last week or so, by the way.

Christians can never agree with the statement because these are powers they believe God alone possesses.

Youth coordinator at San Angelo church arrested for possession of child pornography

That unwillingness to agree, that failure to acknowledge a trans person's dominion over nature, incites and enrages some in the trans community.

Christian Filmmaker Steve Greisen Pleads Guilty to Felony Sex Charges (Against a child.)

People who believe they are God can't stand to be reminded that they're not.

Former DeWitt teacher charged with sexual exploitation of student (Now employed by a Catholic school.)

Christianity and transgender orthodoxy are wholly incompatible theologies.

Church leader charged in 2019 sex crime

They can never be reconciled. They are on a collision course with each other. One side is likely to draw blood before the other side.

Trans people think they're God and they're coming to "draw blood" because they hate Christians. That's Tucker's very 1930s Germany message about transgender people.

Again, these kinds of sweeping generalizations are only operable for this particular mass shooting .

When the next white supremacist mass shooting happens -- at current rates it'll probably be next Tuesday or so -- it'll just be yet another anomaly, just white boys bein' boys, just a terrible mental health situation nobody could have seen coming. The right-wing internet will probably falsely identify that shooter as a trans person too, for as long as they can get away with it.

Here are more videos from the most famous self-proclaimed member of the Dan White Society:

“On his Fox program tonight, Tucker Carlson provided the highest-profile endorsement of the Christian fundamentalist Satanic panic against trans people, claiming falsely that being transgender is a "religion" that is aiming to kill Christians. He's trying to get people killed.” — Matthew Sheffield (@Matthew Sheffield) 1678304577

www.youtube.com

[ Fox News / h/t to JoeMyGod for keeping track of all the Christian child abuse headlines]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here



And once that doesn't exist, I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?