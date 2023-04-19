Tucker Carlson and Elon Musk had a televised conversation about boning and breeding last night.

The only weird thing is that they didn't have this conversation sitting nut-to-nut in a His-and-His testicle tanning device. They should have done that.

But come on, Wonkette. Aren't all Tucker Carlson interviews, at heart, conducted sitting inside nut-to-nut, His-and-His testicle tanning devices? At least metaphorically? We've all seen his daytime studio.

Anyway, Tucker asked Elon Musk, who has a weird disgusting filthy kinky obsession with breeding, about why people don't even want to breed anymore. Tucker has constant freakouts over low testosterone. It's part of his general masculine insecurity. He's obsessed with sperm counts, but only in the "Western world." Tucker has constant freakouts over non-white people from Not America coming into to America and — one might say — Greatly Replacing white Americans "legacy Americans." It's part of his general white supremacy legacy supremacy, which also appears to be linked to his general masculine insecurity.

So Tucker — this freak — needed to ask Elon Musk — that freak — about breeding. Surprise, that freak decided to say some really weird shit about how abortion and birth control are going to end all of civilization:

TUCKER CARLSON: I mean the urge to have sex and to procreate is, after breathing and eating, the most basic urge. How has it been subverted?

Because now people know they can fuck without procreating, and for a lot of people that is like the deluxe model of fucking, a major improvement over the dumb first version.

ELON MUSK: Well it's just, in the past we could rely upon, you know, simple limbic system rewards in order to procreate. But once you have birth control and abortions and what not, now you can still satisfy the limbic instinct but not procreate. So we haven't yet evolved to deal with that because this is all fairly recent in the last 50 years or so before birth control.

Elon likes to say "limbic." He thinks we need to "evolve" to live with a situation where you can fuck without breeding. He needs to say "limbic" again.

Also SHOCK SURPRISE, he has some weird garbage thoughts about abortion and birth control.

ELON: I'm sort of worried that — hey, civilization, if we don't make enough people to at least sustain our numbers perhaps increase a little bit, then civilization's going to crumble.

Uh huh, wank wank wank.

Now look. Everybody now understands that Elon Musk is not some crazy genius. He's an abject fucking moron who's bought other people's hard work and innovation. He's one of the richest people in the world, and he's got this breeding fetish. He really stupidly thinks there's an "underpopulation crisis." ( There is not. ) He's been on this for a long time.

And for some reason, Elon Musk apparently thinks his genes are really awesome and his jizz should be turned into as many babies as possible. He has 10 children, that we know of, including a transgender daughter who's estranged from him presumably because he's a piece of transphobic shit.

Reminder, we are talking about this guy, who looks like if Lady Elaine from "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" got drunk and figured out how to reproduce asexually. He thinks the world needs his sperm.

In the same clip above, before the weird breeding discussion, there is a weird alien discussion. Elon says that "if anyone would know about aliens on earth, it would probably be me," and he said it really serious, like we are supposed to take for granted that because he has a rocket company he really has the inside track on aliens.



"I'm, you know, very familiar with space stuff," he added, we swear to God.

He also added that if he did find aliens, he would tweet it out, because it would be the "top tweet of all time."

Twitter execs wouldn't even have to rig the platform to make sure everybody saw that Elon tweet first!

"Jackpot! Eight billion likes!" he added, because he couldn't stop talking.

And Tucker was giggling really loudly and high-pitched, you know how he does.

The rest of Tucker's two-night interview with Elon was pretty much like this five-second clip:

“just 2 dudes having a normal laugh” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1681776078

And this conversation about people are smart but chimpanzees are fast but what if something is smarter than humans and chimpanzees:

“this is the sort of conversation you have after taking your first bong rip in a college dorm room” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1681776078

Cool.

OK well this has been fun, end of blog post now, and OPEN THREAD.

