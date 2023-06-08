The other day, for no reason we could tell besides he was lonely (and unemployed), Tucker Carlson turned on the camera in his she-shed and spit Russian propaganda at Twitter for 10 minutes. It was bad and he should feel bad.

And Fox News is mad about it. Wednesday, one day after the Tuesday "Live From The Lesbian Unabomber's Hunting Cabin" broadcast, Fox News's lawyers let him know he was in breach of contract. Is there a SUING in Tucker's future? We don't know, but we think it's pretty funny how much Fox News clearly still hates him and wants him to go fuck a tree stump in hell.

Some words from Axios with the bullet points removed, oh no Axios is naked without its bullet points:

"In connection with such breach and pursuant to the Agreement, Fox expressly reserves all rights and remedies which are available to it at law or equity.”



The letter refers to Carlson's contract, which was originally signed on November 8, 2019 and amended on February 16, 2021.



"This evening we were made aware of Mr. Tucker Carlson’s appearance on Twitter in a video that lasted over 10 minutes," the letter read.

OVER 10 MINUTES. That's about 10 minutes too many, motherfucker!

In response, Tucker's lawyers gave a statement to Axios that was about his free speech or something, dunno, we got bored two words into it. We guess "contracts" don't mean anything when you're wailing about FREE SPEECH!

Axios has more of the back and forth between Tucker and Fox, if you need a refresher. Of course, we still don't know exactly why Tucker was fired. But man, they despise him.

One of the weird things about Tucker's dumb 10-minute infomercial for being Vladimir Putin's personal Milk Toast — you know, besides no graphics and the part where Tucker was working his own teleprompter — was that he also didn't say, like, hey, I'm gonna do this on Tuesdays or "see you next time." It was just "Hi again! Bye again!"

And even that one little move is all the way up Fox News's ass. They are like oh no motherfucker, you are not allowed to SPEAK. Which also makes this kind of funny when you think about Elon Musk's dreams of turning Twitter into a right-wing media hellhole to compete with other right-wing media hellholes.

More Axios, with the bullet points still removed:

"Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Mr. Carlson’s 'services shall be completely exclusive to Fox,'" [the Fox letter] continues, quoting Carlson's contract.



It adds that Carlson's contract says he is "prohibited from rendering services of any type whatsoever, whether 'over the internet via streaming or similar distribution, or other digital distribution whether now known or hereafter devised.'" [...]



A source told Axios that Carlson was told by a senior Fox executive that the network's goal is to keep him sidelined until 2025.

That's a long time to become functionally useless to the Kremlin.

Oh well, we hate this for Tucker, nah just kidding, fuck it.

OPEN THREAD.

[ Axios ]

