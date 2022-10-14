Joe Kent is the white-nationalist-adjacent trashbag white guy who primaried GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in Washington's third congressional district and won. Donald Trump endorsed him, because, um, that's his type, and also because Beutler was one of the few Republicans with the integrity to vote to impeach Trump for inciting a terrorist attack against the United States of America in his effort to overturn the election he lost and overthrow the government.

And now, mere hours after she "left" the Democratic Party, Tulsi Gabbardhas also endorsed Joe Kent:

“I’m honored to be endorsed by @TulsiGabbard! Tulsi is leading the political realignment to put our families & our nation 1st. This movement is about our common love for our nation, not political labels. Join us & lets take our nation back!” — Joe Kent for WA-3 (@Joe Kent for WA-3) 1665601657

In her endorsement video, Gabbard calls Kent "my friend" and then says argle-bargle racist dogwhistles about open borders.



But fuck whatever Gabbard and Kent say, let's focus on what they do and who this Kent guy — Tulsi Gabbard's "my friend" — really is. For that we'll start with this nice retweet from Madeline Peltz at Media Matters.

“Tulsi Gabbard endorses WA-3 candidate Joe Kent, who held a strategy call with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes in 2021 & defended him when he was banned from Twitter Kent is also endorsed by AZ state Sen Wendy Rogers, who called for public hangings at a white nationalist conference” — Madeline Peltz (@Madeline Peltz) 1665673912

Wow, Tulsi Gabbard, and where did you and Joe Kent meet? Because it looks like he's a little bit close for comfort with open anti-semites and Nazis. Did you Nazi him coming but suddenly there he was?

Let's learn more about Joe Kent, from his opponent Marie Perez:

“Joe Kent says the attack on #January6th "reeks of an intelligence operation" done by the police. Even today he continues defending the violent mob that ransacked the Capitol.” — Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (@Marie Gluesenkamp Perez) 1665690192

Wow! Based on what we see in that one ad — which is mostly just clips of Kent talking — he's a paint-huffing election denier; he refers to "globalists" the way Nazis do; one of his campaign consultants was a Proud Boy; he's cozy with white nationalists; he thinks January 6 was an intelligence op; he thinks special interest groups for whites are totally reasonable; and he praises Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

What a winner you've picked, Tulsi Gabbard.

Poll for the comments: Do you think when Joe Kent plans his birthday party, he is like "HMMMM should I invite my Nazi white nationalist buddies AND Tulsi Gabbard? Or should I do two different birthday parties?" Or does he just assume everybody gets along in a bouncy house and hit send on the Facebook invite?

Here's a thing about Kent doing an interview with a known Nazi sympathizer. But don't worry! He didn't know it was a Nazi sympathizer, it was just an oopsie. That's a good link if you want to learn about all the disgusting foul trash people Kent has had to disavow over the course of his campaign. Also some people he hasn't disavowed, like Wendy Rogers. That link goes to her endorsement on his website, where you can find all kinds of other fun things, like his TV dates with Tucker Carlson, America's most popular white nationalist.

Ooh! Ooh! Ooh! Maybe Tulsi Gabbard met "my friend" Joe Kent at some kind of TuckerTupperWare party!

(By the way, do not miss Tucker's monologue the other night about Tulsi Gabbard leaving the Democratic Party and their subsequent interview. It's inspiring the levels of just delusional batshit it reaches. Example sentence: "AOC may be a socialist, but in the end, she is with Bill Kristol and Liz Cheney on Team Raytheon." Yes, they are just alike, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezand, um, Bill Kristol.)

Anyway, here's another one about all Kent's weird links with the absolute worst people in America, and how sometimes he accidentally runs afoul of them and they suddenly decide he's the CIA. (It was because he had to distance himself from Nick Fuentes after Fuentes's endorsement. Dramaaaaaa!)

But all of that is not the point of this post. Unhinged crackpot lunatics who have way too many ties with white nationalists and Nazis are a dime a dozen in today's GOP. This post is about how quickly Tulsi Gabbard felt comfortable telling us this particular guy is "my friend" after she "left" the Democratic Party.

Oh, also she is going to campaign for that creepy piece of shit Don Bolduc, who's running to be the senator from New Hampshire.

Poll for the comments: how long do you think it will be before Gabbard is an out-loud Nazi? The choices are A) Three months, B) six months, C) one year, and D) SHUT UP JUST BECAUSE SHE HANGS OUT WITH ALL THESE GROSS WHITE DUDES AND JUST BECAUSE SHE'S ACTUALLY BEEN VILE SINCE THE BEGINNING DOESN'T MEAN IT'S POLITE TO TOSS AROUND TERMS LIKE "OUT-LOUD NAZI."

Obviously, we pick "D," because of our well-known penchant for extreme politeness.

You may choose another answer.

In summary and in conclusion, we do not even have time for this right now but Tulsi Gabbard is also telling stories about little children using litterboxes at school and she talked about it with Joe Rogan and they compared it to pedophiles, and oh man, they were just dead fuckin' serious, and maybe if somebody at Wonkette is nice and has time today (we assign GARY) they can write all about that for you, the end.

Follow Evan on Twitter right here!

Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?