Tulsi Gabbard cannot be a Democrat any longer.

She no longer feels safe in a party that doesn't support her going on the Tucker Carlson show and spreading unhinged conspiracy theories about Ukrainian biolabs, conspiracy theories that aid and abet Vladimir Putin's messaging as he carries out a genocide. She cannot remain a Democrat if the Democrats won't even let her say that Democratic President Joe Biden's propaganda is just as bad as Putin's propaganda.

She cannot remain a Democrat in a Democratic Party that won't even admit that Joe Biden caused Russia to invade Ukraine in the first place, because Joe Biden did not force NATO to roll over and give Putin everything he ever wanted. Kinda hard to be a Democrat when even Sean Hannity was like , "Whoa there, Natasha, save some borscht for Tucker" when she started spewing Kremlin propaganda on his show, literally the same week Russia's invasion of Ukraine began.

She cannot remain a Democrat when what she really wants to be is a paste-eating homophobic transphobic bigot, which is considered tacky in today's Democratic Party.

And of course she DEFINITELY cannot remain a Democrat in a Democratic Party that makes fun of her when she competes in the Democratic primary and declares war on Hillary Clinton, even though Hillary Clinton is not running . People laughed at her when she sent Hillary a list of demands! That was very rude.

So here are a bunch of words that are just unhinged conspiracy theories, basically on the level of whatever things Alex Jones or Michael Flynn moan when they're masturbating, ALLEGEDLY.

Everybody get out your bingo cards and see if you win.

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are…” — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@Tulsi Gabbard 🌺) 1665486011

"Elitist cabal of warmongers."

"Cowardly wokeness."

"Anti-white racism."

If Tucker Carlson came out with his own line of "Live, Laugh, Love" toilet paper with inspirational sayings on each sheet, this is what they'd say.

“…hostile to people of faith & spirituality, demonize the police & protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war.” — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@Tulsi Gabbard 🌺) 1665486011

"Weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents." Is she defending terrorist attack inciter Donald Trump or the people who carried it out for him? Unclear! But as ABC News notes, when she co-hosted the Tucker show in August, she said of the raid on Mar-a-Lago that it had "set our country on a dangerous new course, and there's no turning back."

Definitely no turning back from holding criminal traitor ex-presidents accountable for stealing state secrets.

Also, at the end of that last tweet, the thing about "dragging us ever closer to nuclear war" may be subtle, but that's Kremlin propaganda, that if Putin makes good on his nuke threats, it's because we made him do it. It's all over Fox News right now.

“I believe in a government that is of, by, and for the people. Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite. I’m calling on my fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats to join me….” — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@Tulsi Gabbard 🌺) 1665486011

Blah blah blah blah blah blah blah.

“…in leaving the Democratic Party. If you can no longer stomach the direction that so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me.” — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@Tulsi Gabbard 🌺) 1665486011

Get your ass out and never come back, ya fuckin' clown.

Now, if you are thinking, "Wait, didn't Tulsi Gabbard already leave the Democratic Party, possibly a couple times?" we have an answer for you and it is "We are not sure, who knows?"

Also if you are thinking, "Hey, is this some kind of publicity stunt maybe because she has a new podcast?" we have an answer for that too, and it is "Yeah but we're not linking to it." Apparently it is very much about "President Biden and Democratic Party elites have pushed us to the precipice of nuclear war, risking starting World War III and destroying the world as we know it."

Anyway, this is why #TulsiGabbardChallenge is trending, and people are resigning from things all over Twitter right now. People are resigning from being Herschel Walker's kids and the Justice League and the Ninja Turtles and all kinds of other things they are not actually part of.



Also "Good Riddance" is trending.

Responding to the news, Newt Gingrich reportedly got a starburst in his Depends on Fox News, and said:

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, a Republican, applauded Gabbard on "Fox & Friends" following her announcement, calling her an "independent maverick," and noting that her exodus from Democrats may be an indicator of further movement away from the party.

So that's a good proof as any that this means absolutely nothing in the great scheme of things.

Congratulations on your new, more authentic life, Tulsi Gabbard. We'll believe you're really serious if you resign from America and move to Moscow.

