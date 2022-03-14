Although I believe “asset” is too flattering a term to describe Tulsi Gabbard, she’s certainly proven useful to Vladimir Putin’s propaganda machine. It appears there aren't many pro-Russian talking points she won’t repeat like a parrot who’s weirdly supportive of dictators.

Sunday, the pseudo-Democrat and former member of Congress tweeted a video where she pushed a Kremlin-originated conspiracy theory regarding alleged US-funded bio-weapons laboratories in Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry has pushed this bogus claim as justification for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Here’s Gabbard going full digital Pravda:

There are 25+ US-funded biolabs in Ukraine which if breached would release & spread deadly pathogens to US/world. We must take action now to prevent disaster. US/Russia/Ukraine/NATO/UN/EU must implement a ceasefire now around these labs until they’re secured & pathogens destroyedpic.twitter.com/dhDTH5smIG — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@Tulsi Gabbard 🌺) 1647168785

"There are 25+ US-funded biolabs in Ukraine which if breached would release & spread deadly pathogens to US/world. We must take action now to prevent disaster. US/Russia/Ukraine/NATO/UN/EU must implement a ceasefire now around these labs until they’re secured & pathogens destroyed"

So, this is all a bunch of lies. As former CIA agent John Sipher noted, they aren’t even “artful, clever, and effective" lies. The Kremlin’s disinformation campaign promoted similar lies about Indonesia and Georgia. Russia can negotiate a ceasefire all by itself and end its unprovoked attack on a sovereign nation. Just cease firing, Russia.

Vladimir Putin, like Donald Trump, is a master of projection. The Biden administration warned that Russia might use chemical weapons against Ukraine, false flag ops are pretty much the way Russia fights, and Gabbard appears to be out here helping Russia workshop its alibi. She’s a true fool.

The State Department said clearly last week that "The United States does not own or operate any chemical or biological laboratories in Ukraine, it is in full compliance with its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and Biological Weapons Convention, and it does not develop or possess such weapons anywhere. It is Russia that has active chemical and biological weapons programs and is in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and Biological Weapons Convention.” We don’t always take everything the government say at face value, but Gabbard is a former member of Congress who once ran for her party’s presidential nomination. She should offer actual proof for her tinfoil hat claims.

Tucker Carlson has absurdly described Gabbard as one of the “few adults we know in the foreign policy realm,” and clips of Gabbard repeating this slander about Ukraine were aired on Russian state TV. It’s repulsive to witness an American politician helping sell the Kremlin’s narrative to the Russian people.

Tulsi Gabbard is parroting false Russian propaganda. Her treasonous lies may well cost lives. — Mitt Romney (@Mitt Romney) 1647205153

This is why elected officials aren’t shy about using the words “treason” and “traitor” to describe Gabbard. GOP Senator Mitt Romney tweeted Sunday, “Tulsi Gabbard is parroting false Russian propaganda. Her treasonous lies may well cost lives."

Rep. Adam Kinzinger tweeted last night in response to Gabbard’s video, "Actual Russian propaganda. Traitorous. Russia also said the Luger center in Georgia was making zombies. Tulsi should go to Russia.”

The recent CPAC speaker obviously isn’t that popular with Democrats, either. The people’s president, Hillary Clinton, called out Gabbard as a Russian tool when she was running for the Democratic presidential nomination. Of course, CNN’s Van Jones accused Clinton of disinformation at the time.

Old enough to remember when @HillaryClinton warned us that both Tulsi Gabbard and Jill Stein were Russian assets (only to be mocked and criticized for it by @VanJones68 and @ErinBurnett). Of course, she was right yet again.pic.twitter.com/mwIY4ALR0t — Kaivan Shroff (@Kaivan Shroff) 1647206800

JONES: If you’re concerned about disinformation … that is what just happened. Just throw out some information, disinformation, smear somebody. She is Hillary Clinton. She’s a legend. She’s going to be in the history books. She’s a former nominee of our party, and she just came out against a sitting U.S. congresswoman, a decorated war veteran and somebody who’s running for the nomination of our party with just a complete smear and no facts.

The facts were right in front of our eyes, but certain people preferred to treat Clinton as some tacky “mean girl.” Gabbard defended Russian-backed Syrian butcher Bashar al-Assad practically every time she spoke on the subject, and Russian talking points fall out of her mouth like trick marbles. Well before Clinton’s comments, the Daily Beast detailed how Russia had its eye on Gabbard.

We should’ve listened to Hillary Clinton from the start, and we should definitely stop listening to Tulsi Gabbard.

