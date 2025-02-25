Screenshot of video

Over the last few weeks, both Elon Musk and Steve Bannon have performed a gesture that mainstream news organizations have described (general paraphrase) as “an outstretched hand with the palm down that could, at certain angles, if you squint, somewhat resemble a Roman Salute, which some have described as being similar to a gesture performed by certain Germans in the mid 1930s to 1940s in admiration of the nation’s leader, known to some as Adolf Hitler — but which could also not be that.” In other words, the Nazi salute.

It’s not surprising that others have seen that and assumed that they had the all clear to get their own heil Hitlers on, but things are never that simple, are they? For instance, an attempt to pull it off by an Idaho CEO who swears that he was just doing “humor and parody.”

Tom Hill, the CEO of Engineered Structures, Inc., a Boise-based construction company, resigned on Monday after doing what sure looked like a Nazi salute at a company event, in front of a giant screen showing videos of Donald Trump. Or, rather, after video of the event appeared on Reddit.

No one seemed to be bending over backwards to insist that he only did it because of autism, as they did with Elon Musk.

Initially, Hill had hoped that by using Trumpian language, he could worm his way out of any backlash the way Musk and Bannon had.

“Unfortunately, my recent attempt at humor and parody fell short and is being used by others to unfairly judge me and, more importantly, our amazing company and its people,” Hill wrote in a statement.

“I’m a Christian, a Republican, a patriot, a successful businessman, a son, a brother, a husband, and a father,” he told Boise Dev. “I’ve learned today that some people will hate me for the first three or four things on that list. They can hate me if they wish, it’s their right, but I wish they would be honest about why they choose to hate me.”

This would be a very believable story if anyone had any idea at all who this man even was before they saw him throw out a Nazi salute. Never mind his religion and political orientation.

On Sunday, he posted a letter to LinkedIn, where he apologized and claimed a newfound understanding of what he had done:

“I want to express my deepest apologies for my actions at a recent employee gathering. I performed a gesture at the event on stage intended to comment on our turbulent political environment,” Hill wrote. “I now fully recognize that this gesture is not only inappropriate but also profoundly hurtful. That salute is one of the most recognizable of all Nazi symbols and when used represents hate, oppression, and unspeakable atrocities — a reminder of an era that inflicted deep suffering on millions. I understand that no context or excuse can mitigate the pain associated with this symbol, and I take full responsibility for the offense caused.”

Alas, his earlier attempt to deflect did not work, and his Sunday change of tone didn’t either, so he ended up sending out his resignation on Monday.

“While my behavior was never intended to promote hatred or extremist views, I recognize that it has rightfully generated intense backlash and has overshadowed the mission of our company,” Hill wrote.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and the impact they have had on our community, our colleagues, and our stakeholders,” he continued. “I understand that as a leader, I must exemplify the highest standards of conduct and integrity. It is time for ESI to move forward and focus on its core values and the work we are committed to doing for our customers and communities.”

Donate Just Once!

In light of Hill’s actions, the company announced that there would be multiple "key leadership and organizational changes," along with the formation of a very woke-sounding Corporate Responsibility Task Force to ensure that whoever is in charge now knows that it’s not actually a good idea to casually throw around gestures widely associated with genocidal movements and hate groups.

[Idaho Statesman / Boise Dev]

PREVIOUSLY ON WONKETTE!