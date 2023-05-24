Twitter's head troll Elon Musk will host Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in what was supposed to be DeSantis's announcement that he's running for president, except for how DeSantis actually already filed the paperwork this afternoon , so fuck you, Elon, the element of surprise is gone .

The AP reports that DeSantis's "audio-only announcement was to be streamed on Twitter Spaces beginning at 6 p.m. EDT." How do you find it if you want to listen to it? We guess you go to Twitter Dot Com and search DeSantis, damned if we know. Wonkette's Stephen Robinson will listen so you don't have to, but if you're a masochist, feel free. Might be fun, if only for the chance to tell your kids, "Yeah, I was there when Twitter finally crashed because of all the chuds trying to listen to some guy running for president get a hummer from Elon Musk, Mylanta, his name was."

You will also be delighted to know that DeSantis's comms team is every bit as ready for a national campaign as their candidate is, according to Politico correspondent Meridith McGraw:

“DeSantis team advises, "tune in to a special Twitter Spaces on Wednesday, March 24 at 6: 00 PM ETD"” — Meridith McGraw (@Meridith McGraw) 1684866694

DeSantis team advises, "tune in to a special Twitter Spaces on Wednesday, March 24 at 6: 00 PM ETD"

McGraw followed that with the clarifications, "March is the direct quote," and also that the apparent abbreviation for "Eastern Time Daylight" is also "copied and pasted from the email I received."

Yes, the DeSantis team is machining like a fine-tuned hum, all right.

UPDATE: As we and many others predicted, it was aglitchy goat rodeo. Stephen will have more for you tomorrow, but the Tweet of the Day was from Joe Biden, who simply said "this link works" with a link to the Biden/Harris 2024 ActBlue donation site.

“This link works: https://t.co/9PzIJkseYI” — Joe Biden (@Joe Biden) 1684966567

It must be OPEN THREAD, THIS IS BAT COUNTRY!

Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations. If you can, please give $5 or $10 monthly for the posts that are much better than this one, and we'll all pretend this one, like Ron DeSantis, never happened.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?