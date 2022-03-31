A new national poll from Marquette University Law School found that two-thirds of Americans — a nice round 66 percent — support the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Thirty-four percent were opposed, and we guess the poll rounded off the "no opinion" option since that's not listed.

Also too, the pollsters say that Jackson is seen as “very qualified” by 46 percent of respondents, and as “somewhat qualified” by 42 percent, although 12 percent see her as “not qualified,” and we're going to be generous and assume that's because they think no Biden nominee could be, instead of the real reason, which is "because racist."

Jackson had near-unanimous (95 percent) support from self-identified Democrats, while Republicans opposed her by 71 percent to 29 percent. Independents tracked pretty closely to the overall results, with 67 percent supporting her nomination, and 32 percent opposed.

And here's an infonugget that we fully expect rightwing Republicans to either rationalize away or ignore altogether:

Those interviewed after the Senate confirmations hearings began were somewhat more likely to say they supported her confirmation: Jackson was supported by 64% of those interviewed before the hearings and by 72% after hearings had begun. Prior to the hearings, 44% said Jackson was very qualified, while after hearings began 52% said she was very qualified.

Guess all those screamy distortions of Jackson's record as a judge in child pornography cases didn't swing opinion against Jackson, although the poll didn't ask respondents specifically why they supported or opposed her; we can imagine that the attacks may well have riled up the Republican base in ways that didn't show up in this data set.

Also interesting: For all the rightwing fulminations that it was terribly horribly unfair of Joe Biden to say he was following through on his campaign pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Court, including a mention of Jackson's race and gender tended to elicit more support:

To test the connection of race and gender with views of Jackson, a random half of respondents were asked a question that described her as “nominated to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court,” while the other random half were asked a question that described her as “nominated to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court.”



When Jackson’s race and gender were mentioned, 69% supported her confirmation, compared to 62% when race and gender were not mentioned.

However, the pollsters add the caveat that the difference is "not statistically significant, given the size of the difference and the sample size." A similar question that attempted to see whether mentioning Jackson's race and gender affected perceptions of her qualifications for the Court showed even less difference.

Not too surprisingly, Jackson had the highest level of support — 86 percent — from Black respondents, although 76 percent of Hispanics and 59 percent of white respondents also supported her.

Women (69 percent support) were more likely to support Jackson's confirmation than men (61 percent support), too.

In terms of political outlook, the results seem a little surprising. As you'd expect, folks who say they're "very conservative" strongly opposed Jackson (27 percent support, 72 percent oppose). But those who describe themselves as "somewhat conservative," while mostly opposing her confirmation, were a bit more evenly split, with 45 percent supporting Jackson and 54 percent opposing her. The diehard wingnuts will no doubt call for a purge.

Moderates supported Jackson by 69 percent to 30 percent, while there was almost no difference between "somewhat" and "very" liberal respondents, who supported her by 92 percent and 94 percent, respectively.

Charles Franklin, director of the poll, told USA Today that the high level of bipartisan support for Jackson was a contrast to polling on actual issues coming before the Court, where partisan differences tend to be much sharper. With nearly a third of Republicans supporting Jackson, Franklin said, "Joe Biden would love to get 29 percent of the Republican Party." Well, heck, man, not if you say it out loud like that.



In a different poll, taken prior to Jackson's confirmation hearings in the Senate, the Gallup Organization found that Jackson tied for the highest initial support for a Supreme Court nominee, with 58 percent of those polled saying they'd vote in favor of her nomination, 30 percent saying they'd vote against, and 12 percent having no opinion.

Wait, who did she tie with for that high level of initial support? Weirdly, that'd be John Roberts, who garnered 59 percent support back in 2005. Go figure! More recently, Roberts had the highest job approval of anyone in government , too.

America is a weird place.

Marquette Law School Poll / USA Today / Gallup Poll

