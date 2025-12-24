Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
7h

Your header gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/an-unloved-wolf-learns-to-change

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/049b6c83-f144-49bc-b6d2-751470bc8871?utm_source=share

Happy holiday wishes to all!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
77 replies
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
7h

“The weirdo infighting at the Widow Kirk’s Miles of Smiles Convention!”

Daily Beast is reporting that Meghyn Kelly is now sniping with Bari Weiss, apparently as part of the Kirk drama. So sad 🤣😂🤣😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies
1328 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture