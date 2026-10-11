Wonkette

Wonkette

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Pluky's avatar
Pluky
3h

If a workplace is toxic for pregnant women, it is toxic for everyone.

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3 replies
MRK's avatar
MRK
2h

Convincing an entire generation of men that they were men because they worked unnecessarily dangerous jobs is a hell of a con.

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