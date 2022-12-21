Wednesday marks the 300th day of Vladimir Putin's easy-peasy invasion of Ukraine. What he assumed would take a long weekend is now about to have an anniversary.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to arrive in Washington DC today to meet with President Joe Biden, who'll announce an additional $1.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. The package includes precision bomb kits and Patriot missiles.

The omnibus spending package that House Republicans are pitching a fit over includes $45 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine, which the Putin's Patsies Caucus opposes.

This trip to the US is a major turning point, and not just symbolically. Zelenskyy has previously addressed allies virtually and from undisclosed locations. There are plans for Zelenskyy to speak at Capitol Hill tonight at 7: 30 pm eastern. Last week, during her official portrait unveiling, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi avoided specific details, likely for security reasons. "We don’t know yet [about a visit]. We just don’t know,” she said. That seemed wise. If I were Pelosi, I wouldn't trust most House Republicans with my own life let alone an important ally's.

However, Pelosi has asked that Congress members show up to the Capitol tonight for a "very special focus on democracy." Let's hope she "forgot" to send evites to Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert. No guests or former members will be allowed, and access to the Capitol will be restricted.

Early this morning, Pelosi formally invited Zelenskyy to speak at the joint session of Congress, the last one she'll preside over as speaker. As Jay Nordlinger at the National Review ruefully noted, we have no reason to believe that possible Speaker Kevin McCarthy would warmly welcome Zelenskyy for fear of offending Tucker Carlson. We also doubt he'd have flown to Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy.

In her letter to Zelenskyy, Pelosi wrote, “America and the world are in awe of the heroism of the Ukrainian people. In the face of Putin’s horrific atrocities, Ukrainian freedom fighters have inspired the world with an iron will and an unbreakable spirit — fighting back against Russia’s brutal, unjustified invasion."

“The fight for Ukraine is the fight for democracy itself,” she added. “We look forward to hearing your inspiring message of unity, resilience and determination.”

We're gonna miss Pelosi. She was a true American leader. McCarthy lacks both traits.

The live stream link to Zelenskyy's congressional address is below, so come back at 7: 30 eastern to watch with us:

In the meantime, it's your OPEN THREAD.

