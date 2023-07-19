Now that the actors’ SAG-AFTRA union has joined the Writers Guild of America on the picket line, a major studio has resorted to ecological terrorism as a form of union busting.

Monday, WGA strikers showed up at Universal and discovered that previously bushy ficus trees on Barham Boulevard had been excessively cut back over the weekend, when temperatures had climbed near 90 degrees.

The trees next to the gate where strikers picketed had offered much-needed shade. Noticeably, the pine trees on the opposite side of Barham Boulevard remained untouched.

A Universal spokesman explained the studio’s actions in this statement that demonstrates why they need writers:

We understand that the safety tree trimming of the Ficus trees we did on Barham Blvd. has created unintended challenges for demonstrators, that was not our intention. In partnership with licensed arborists, we have pruned these trees annually at this time of year to ensure that the canopies are light ahead of the high wind season. We support the WGA and SAG’s right to demonstrate, and are working to provide some shade coverage. We continue to openly communicate with the labor leaders on-site to work together during this time.

But the trees weren’t just pruned. They were butchered. These “arborists” must have gotten their licenses from a bubble gum machine.

“It’s just very suspect,” said TV producer Deric A. Hughes, who serves on the WGA Board of Directors. “If this was done by the city, why didn’t they trim the trees on that side? [He points across Barham].”

However, the city of Los Angeles didn’t order the trees pruned. In fact, the city has called BS on Universal’s shenanigans.

City Councilmember Nithya Raman tweeted Tuesday night, “Regarding the tree trimming at Universal Studios — after looking into the matter with the Urban Forestry Division (UFD), we found that no permit was issued for any tree trimming at this site. UFD and StreetsLA are investigating whether a citation can be issued.”

City Controller Kenneth Mejia also confirmed that the “trimmed trees are LA City managed street trees.”

“Trees are essential to providing Angelenos with significant environmental and public health benefits, especially during a heatwave,” he tweeted. “Public Works’ Bureau of Street Services (StreetsLA) is responsible for maintaining the City's 700,000+ trees in the public right-of-way. Trees can be trimmed by a StreetsLA Urban Forestry Division (UFD) crew as part of its trim cycle, or as part of a Council District’s trimming allotment. A business can also obtain a permit to trim a tree. StreetsLA issues permits to businesses & conducts follow-up inspections.”

Mejia revealed this morning that no tree trimming permits had been issued over the past three years for this location. The city didn’t issue any permits for the last three times that Universal trimmed the trees.

We presume Universal will just pay the fine. Almost anything is cheaper, apparently, than just fairly paying writer and actors.

[Deadline / KTLA]

