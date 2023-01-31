The Memphis Police Department reportedly disciplined a sixth officer involved in the brutal killing of Tyre Nichols. Preston Hemphill, who's white, was "relieved from duty" but not arrested like his five colleagues, who are Black. Although he allegedly tased Nichols, he did not appear to join the other cops at the second location where the truly vicious beatdown transpired. (The Daily Beast)

What will Memphis do next? (USA Today)



Wall Street is banking (ha!) on a debt limit trick if House Republicans drive the economy into a brick wall. (New York Times)

Tim Miller on the Republican crusade against drag brunches. (The Bulwark)

The original Wednesday Addams, Lisa Loring, has died at 64. (Twitter)

“Celebrating the life of Lisa Loring, the original "Wednesday Addams," who passed away at age 64. @chrisconnelly has more on the actress' legacy.” — Good Morning America (@Good Morning America) 1675084361

We also lost Cindy Williams, known to generations as the second (but equally lovely) half of "Laverne & Shirley." You're getting on my nerves, 2023. (Twitter)

“RIP Cindy Williams…” — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@Rex Chapman🏇🏼) 1675124758

Experts predict where the abortion-rights battle is headed this year. (The Cut)

Inflation is cooling, so the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates by a smaller amount this year. My wife will explain to me what all this means. (New York Times)

We might still need heart surgeons, right? Most of my steak-and-martini consumption was predicated on there still being heart surgeons. (Economist)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's botched judicial nomination continues blowing up in her face. (Times Union)



King Henry I ate so much of this gross parasitic fish that it almost killed him. That's royalty! (Salon)

Republicans are hoping Donald Trump just sort of goes away. Who knows? Maybe he'll develop a taste for gross parasitic fish. (The Atlantic)

So, why was Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis fired from her job in Atlanta? (AJC)

Nikki Haley says it's time for a "new generation" to lead, but she's hardly political Pepsi. (Newsweek)

Damnit, actress Annie Wersching — an amazing Borg Queen on "Star Trek Picard" — died Sunday from cancer, which I want to punch in the face. She was just 45 and had three sons under the age of 12.

